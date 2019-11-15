Log in
Elah Holdings, Inc. : Releases Third Quarter 2019 Report to Stockholders

11/15/2019 | 08:42pm EST

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elah Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ELLH) has released its interim unaudited report for the 3rd Quarter 2019. This report can be found at www.elahholdings.com under the Financial Releases section of the website.

Elah Holdings, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Elah Holdings, Inc.)

About Elah Holdings

Elah Holdings, Inc. (formerly known as Real Industry, Inc.) is a reorganized holding company led by experienced business leaders that is seeking to acquire profitable businesses in the commercial and industrial markets to generate sustainable profitability and cash flows, unlock the value of our considerable tax assets, and use creative deal structures that reduce risk and ultimately create long-term value for our shareholders. For more information, visit www.elahholdings.com. Elah Holdings' stock trades on the OTC Pink Market, which is operated by OTC Markets Group, a centralized electronic quotation service for over-the-counter securities under the symbol "ELLH."

Contact:

Michael Hobey
Elah Holdings, Inc.
+1 (805) 435-1255

Twitter: @elah_inc
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/elah-holdings-inc/

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elah-holdings-inc-releases-third-quarter-2019-report-to-stockholders-300959490.html

SOURCE Elah Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
Latest news "Companies"
