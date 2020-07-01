Elanders announces date of Quarterly Report January-June 2020 and Conference Call
07/01/2020 | 03:00am EDT
Elanders will issue its Quarterly Report for the second quarter 2020 on Wednesday July 15 at 08:00 CET, followed by a conference call at 09:00 CET, hosted by President and CEO Magnus Nilsson and CFO Andréas Wikner.
We invite fund managers, analysts and the media to participate in the conference call. Please see below details to join the conference.
To join this event, please use the below Click to Join link 5-10 minutes prior to start time, where you will be asked to enter your phone number and registration details. Our Event Conferencing system will call you on the phone number you provide and place you into the event. Please note that the Click To Join link will be active 15 minutes prior to the event.