Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Elanders announces date of Quarterly Report January-June 2020 and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 03:00am EDT

Elanders will issue its Quarterly Report for the second quarter 2020 on Wednesday July 15 at 08:00 CET, followed by a conference call at 09:00 CET, hosted by President and CEO Magnus Nilsson and CFO Andréas Wikner.

We invite fund managers, analysts and the media to participate in the conference call. Please see below details to join the conference.

To join this event, please use the below Click to Join link 5-10 minutes prior to start time, where you will be asked to enter your phone number and registration details. Our Event Conferencing system will call you on the phone number you provide and place you into the event. Please note that the Click To Join link will be active 15 minutes prior to the event.

CLICK TO JOIN

Use the Click to Join option above for the easiest way to join your conference or use one of the access numbers below:

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6573
Germany: +49 (0)69 2222 13426
UK: +44 (0)330 336 9104
USA: +1 929-477-0630

Participant Passcode: 808583

Agenda
08:50 Conference number is opened
09:00 Presentation of quarterly results
09:20 Q&A
10:00 End of the conference

During the conference call a presentation will be held. To access the presentation, please use this link:

https://www.elanders.com/presentations

For further questions, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:46aRNB RETAIL AND BRANDS PUBL : subsidiaries submit draft settlement proposals
AQ
03:43aAPRANGA : Turnover of Apranga Group
AQ
03:42aEIDESVIK OFFSHORE : EIOF - Awarded ship management agreement for two platform supply vessels
AQ
03:41aWatchdog puts British banks on notice but no overdraft inquiry
RE
03:35aChinese police say Tencent likely swindled by chilli sauce impostors
RE
03:33aPre announcement of certificate auction tender
GL
03:31aAQ PUBL : Invitation to a presentation of AQ Group's interim report on July 16
AQ
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03:31aANALYSIS OF COVID-19 IMPACT : Military Heads-up Display Market 2020-2024 | Integration Of Night Vision In HUDs to Augment Growth | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : administrator says received inbound interest for assets
2AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Will Build the First High-pressure Hydrogen Refueling Station for Long-haul Trucks..
3AIRBUS SE : Airbus, in 'Gravest Crisis,' Cuts 11% of Jobs -- WSJ
4CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : CISCO : California accuses Cisco of job discrimination based on Indian employee's caste
5MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Receives FDA Approval for Bladder-Cancer Treatment

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group