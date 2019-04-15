Log in
Elanders announces date of Quarterly Report January-March 2019 and Conference Call

04/15/2019 | 03:01am EDT

Elanders will issue its Quarterly Report for the first quarter 2019 on Monday April 29 at 11:00 CET, followed by a conference call at 13:30 CET, hosted by President and CEO Magnus Nilsson and CFO Andréas Wikner.

We invite fund managers, analysts and the media to participate in the conference call. Please see below details to join the conference.

To join this event, please use the below Click to Join link 5-10 minutes prior to start time, where you will be asked to enter your phone number and registration details. Our Event Conferencing system will call you on the phone number you provide and place you into the event. Please note that the Click To Join link will be active 15 minutes prior to the event.

CLICK TO JOIN

Use the Click to Join option above for the easiest way to join your conference or use one of the access numbers below:

Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6573
Germany: +49 (0)69 2222 13426
UK: +44 (0)330 336 9104
USA: +1 929-477-0630

Participant Passcode: 259030

Agenda
13:20 Conference number is opened
13:30 Presentation of quarterly results
13:50 Q&A
14:30 End of the conference

During the conference call a presentation will be held. To access the presentation, please use this link:

https://www.elanders.com/presentations

For further questions, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Attachment

logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
