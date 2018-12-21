Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Elanders finances its growth through factoring with Nordea as a partner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 03:21pm CET

For more than a year now Elanders has been growing organically by nearly ten percent. Elanders has considered different financing alternatives for this growth and the resulting increase in working capital. Our customer base consists of many financially strong and large multinational companies.

Elanders will together with Nordea, one of the Group’s main banks implement factoring without recourse in some parts of our business in Germany. A contract was signed on December 21, 2018.

When this factoring is implemented, most likely during the fourth quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019, it will have an effect on the company’s financial key ratios. The entire facility amounts to MEUR 50, of which at least 70 %, i.e. MEUR 35, will probably be utilized. This facility will have a one-time positive effect on cash flow from operating activities with the same amount as the level of utilization. In addition, this will reduce account receivables and net debt as well as improve the ratio of net debt to EBITDA.

“We are very grateful for the offer we have received and accepted from Nordea. It will make it easier for us to manage the fluctuations in working capital as well as reduce the amount of capital tied up. The financial terms are also on par with, or are better than, the rest of our financing,” says Andréas Wikner, CFO of Elanders.


For further information, please contact
Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50
Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31-750 07 50


This information is information that Elanders AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 15:20 CET on 21 December 2018.

Attachment

logo.png


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:36pSHIRE : Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Davidson -2-
DJ
04:36pBMO FINANCIAL GROUP : 2018 Environmental, Social and Governance Report and Public Accountability Statement Now Available Online
PR
04:36pDAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP : Form 8.3 - Shire Plc
DJ
04:35pELLIOTT CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.P : Form 8.3 - Shire Plc
PU
04:35pSBERBANK ROSSII : and 1C launch joint offer for small business
PU
04:35pBYD ELECTRONIC INTERNATIONAL : · byd electronic closure of registers of members（2018-12-21）
PU
04:35pBYD ELECTRONIC INTERNATIONAL : · byd electronic notice of extraordinary general meeting（2018-12-21）
PU
04:35pBYD ELECTRONIC INTERNATIONAL : · byd electronic form of proxy for use at the extraordinary general meeting (the "egm") to be held on friday, 18 january 2019 (and at any adjournment thereof) （2018-12-21）
PU
04:35pBYD ELECTRONIC INTERNATIONAL : · byd electronic renewal of non-exempt continuing connected transaction（2018-12-21）
PU
04:35pPODRAVKA D D : Dividend payment policy of PODRAVKA Inc. – Notice
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Game On for Tencent as China Signals End to Approvals Freeze
2ALTRIA GROUP : ALTRIA : to buy $12.8 billion minority stake in e-cigarette company Juul
3GLENCORE : GLENCORE : Vitol bribery case in Brazil sees 12 charged for graft
4TECHNICOLOR : TECHNICOLOR: PREPAYMENT OF EIB LOAN - 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA UPDATE
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : EXPLAINER - ARRESTED AGAIN: What are the new allegations against Nissan's Ghosn?

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.