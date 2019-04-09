Elastifile : Partners with Google Cloud to Deliver Scalable Storage for GKE On-Prem

Elastifile to demonstrate the capabilities of cloud-native file storage in booth S1551 at Google Cloud Next ‘19, from April 9th - 11th

Elastifile, a pioneer of enterprise-grade, scalable file storage for the public cloud, today announced Elastifile Container File System for Kubernetes (EKFS), a new solution for Google Cloud Platform Marketplace supporting Google Cloud’s GKE On-Prem solution, a foundational component of Google Cloud’s Anthos. Elastifile’s new solution augments Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) On-Prem by delivering easy data access and native application compatibility for GKE deployments in Google Cloud, on-premises, and hybrid cloud configurations.

GKE On-Prem empowers organizations to take advantage of Kubernetes and cloud technology in their own data centers. Users get GKE experience with quick, managed, and simple installs and upgrades validated by Google Cloud. In addition, Google Cloud Console provides a single-pane-of-glass view for managing clusters across on-premises and cloud environments.

“The GKE On-Prem solution is making the benefits of containers easily accessible to a wide range of enterprises,” said Erwan Menard, CEO at Elastifile. “Our collaboration with Google Cloud to support this effort illustrates our shared vision for using containers to deliver effective hybrid clouds.”

Having recognized the benefits of agile, containerized deployments, many organizations are leveraging Kubernetes to package, mobilize, and scale their business-critical workflows. As a result, due to the ubiquity of file-based enterprise applications, file storage has emerged as one of the standard platforms for achieving data persistence in containerized environments. Elastifile delivers data persistence for GKE On-Prem deployments via Elastifile Cloud File System, a cloud-native, distributed storage solution boasting a full suite of enterprise features, support for the Container Storage Interface (CSI) standard, and scalable performance to support the most demanding data-intensive applications.

“Scale-out, enterprise-grade file storage is an integral element of many Kubernetes deployments, both on-premises and in the cloud, so we’re excited to partner with Elastifile on this key functionality for customers,” said Nikhil Kasinadhuni, Director of Engineering at Google Cloud.

Elastifile will be demonstrating the capabilities of its storage solutions in booth S1551 at Google Cloud Next ‘19, from April 9 - 11 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. In addition to visiting the Elastifile booth, visitors attending Next ‘19 are also encouraged to attend the following joint breakout session delivered by Elastifile and Google Cloud - “Burst Rendering Jobs to GCP at Scale Without Refactoring”.

Elastifile is generally available on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Amazon Web Services (AWS), and bare metal on-premises environments, with Microsoft Azure availability coming soon.

To try Elastifile as a fully-managed storage service on Google Cloud, visit the Google Cloud Platform Marketplace or, to learn more about Elastifile’s products and technology, visit https://www.elastifile.com.

