Elastifile : Partners with Google Cloud to Deliver Scalable Storage for GKE On-Prem

Elastifile,
a pioneer of enterprise-grade, scalable file storage for the public
cloud, today announced Elastifile Container File System for Kubernetes
(EKFS), a new solution for Google Cloud Platform Marketplace supporting
Google Cloud’s GKE On-Prem solution, a foundational component of Google
Cloud’s Anthos. Elastifile’s new solution augments Google Kubernetes
Engine (GKE) On-Prem by delivering easy data access and native
application compatibility for GKE deployments in Google Cloud,
on-premises, and hybrid cloud configurations.
GKE On-Prem empowers organizations to take advantage of Kubernetes and
cloud technology in their own data centers. Users get GKE experience
with quick, managed, and simple installs and upgrades validated by
Google Cloud. In addition, Google Cloud Console provides a
single-pane-of-glass view for managing clusters across on-premises and
cloud environments.
“The GKE On-Prem solution is making the benefits of containers easily
accessible to a wide range of enterprises,” said Erwan Menard, CEO at
Elastifile. “Our collaboration with Google Cloud to support this effort
illustrates our shared vision for using containers to deliver effective
hybrid clouds.”
Having recognized the benefits of agile, containerized deployments, many
organizations are leveraging Kubernetes to package, mobilize, and scale
their business-critical workflows. As a result, due to the ubiquity of
file-based enterprise applications, file storage has emerged as one of
the standard platforms for achieving data persistence in containerized
environments. Elastifile delivers data persistence for GKE On-Prem
deployments via Elastifile Cloud File System, a cloud-native,
distributed storage solution boasting a full suite of enterprise
features, support for the Container Storage Interface (CSI) standard,
and scalable performance to support the most demanding data-intensive
applications.
“Scale-out, enterprise-grade file storage is an integral element of many
Kubernetes deployments, both on-premises and in the cloud, so we’re
excited to partner with Elastifile on this key functionality for
customers,” said Nikhil Kasinadhuni, Director of Engineering at Google
Cloud.
Elastifile will be demonstrating the capabilities of its storage
solutions in booth S1551 at Google Cloud Next ‘19, from April 9 - 11 at
the Moscone Center in San Francisco. In addition to visiting the
Elastifile booth, visitors attending Next ‘19 are also encouraged to
attend the following joint breakout session delivered by Elastifile and
Google Cloud - “Burst
Rendering Jobs to GCP at Scale Without Refactoring”.
Elastifile is generally available on Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Amazon
Web Services (AWS), and bare metal on-premises environments, with
Microsoft Azure availability coming soon.
To try Elastifile as a fully-managed storage service on Google Cloud,
visit the Google
Cloud Platform Marketplace or, to learn more about Elastifile’s
products and technology, visit https://www.elastifile.com.
About Elastifile
Elastifile
helps organizations adapt and accelerate their business in the cloud
era. Powered by a dynamically scalable, enterprise-grade distributed
file system with intelligent object tiering, Elastifile augments
existing public cloud services and facilitates frictionless cloud
adoption. With Elastifile, organizations can deploy and manage
cloud-native file storage themselves and/or benefit from the advantages
of fully-managed file storage services, eliminating the need for manual
storage management and CapEx-intensive IT forecasting. Elastifile’s
unique combination of features and flexibility empowers organizations to
seamlessly integrate cloud resources, with no application refactoring
required...thereby modernizing their infrastructure and achieving their
crucial IT agility and efficiency goals.
Elastifile is based in Santa Clara, California and Herzliya, Israel,
with global Sales and Marketing offices in North America and Europe, and
R&D in Israel. Founded in 2013, Elastifile is backed by Battery
Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, CE Ventures, and seven strategic
investors from the cloud, data center, and storage industries, including
Dell EMC, Cisco, and Western Digital.
