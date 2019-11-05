Eldermark Launches Mobile App "Eldermark Go"

Intuitive, user-focused CRM system enhances standard-bearing technology

Eldermark Software announced Tuesday the launch of “Eldermark Go,” a new app for iOS and Android mobile devices. This addition to Eldermark's technology stack illustrates the company's initiative in building the most advanced mobile experience for senior living.

“Eldermark has long stood alone as the gold standard in senior living software and, with Eldermark Go, we are now able to provide that same level of excellence and proficiency in a format that meets our customer’s desire for platform mobility,” said Eldermark CEO Craig Patnode.

Eldermark Go provides users with the following features:

A mobile-optimized operating system that is available anywhere, anytime … right from your smartphone or tablet.

The ability to manage prospects throughout the entirety of the sales life cycle.

A dynamic sales pipeline that gives users the ability to visualize prospects by stage of sale, interest level and last communication.

New forecasting tools that can help shape and guide one’s 30, 60 and/or 90 days sales plan.

Configurable dashboards that provide insights into productivity and occupancy.

An alert-enabled calendar feature to manage sales calls and appointments.

“Eldermark Go puts our leading-edge technology in the palm of your hands and makes the critical information you need to make the next move easy to find and actionable,” said Eldermark CIO Dustin Pease.

To learn more about Eldermark Go and to schedule a free demo, call (952) 931-9660 or email sales@eldermark.com

“Eldermark Go” can be downloaded today on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

