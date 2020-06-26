Log in
Eldorado Resorts and Caesars Entertainment, In the Matter of

06/26/2020 | 10:09am EDT
Eldorado Resorts and Caesars Entertainment, In the Matter of
Last Updated: June 26, 2020
Case Status:
Pending
In the Matter of Eldorado Resorts, Inc., a corporation; and Caesars Entertainment Corporation, a corporation.
FTC Matter/File Number:

191 0158

Case Summary

Casino operator Eldorado Resorts, Inc.has agreedto divest assets to settle charges that its $17.3 billion acquisition ofCaesars Entertainment Corporation likely would be anticompetitive in the South Lake Tahoe area of Nevada and the Bossier City-Shreveport area of Louisiana. According to the complaint, the proposed acquisition would harm competition for casino services in these two local markets, increasing the likelihood that Eldorado would unilaterally exercise market power, which in turn would lead to higher prices and reduced quality.

Disclaimer

Federal Trade Commission published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 14:08:01 UTC
