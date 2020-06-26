Eldorado Resorts and Caesars Entertainment, In the Matter of

Last Updated: June 26, 2020

In the Matter of Eldorado Resorts, Inc., a corporation; and Caesars Entertainment Corporation, a corporation.

Casino operator Eldorado Resorts, Inc.has agreedto divest assets to settle charges that its $17.3 billion acquisition ofCaesars Entertainment Corporation likely would be anticompetitive in the South Lake Tahoe area of Nevada and the Bossier City-Shreveport area of Louisiana. According to the complaint, the proposed acquisition would harm competition for casino services in these two local markets, increasing the likelihood that Eldorado would unilaterally exercise market power, which in turn would lead to higher prices and reduced quality.