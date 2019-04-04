Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Eldorado Stone adds two new colors to its award-winning Vintage Ranch™ profile

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 07:09am EDT

Dawnwood and Stratuswood drive the growing trend of utilizing warm neutrals

Eldorado Stone, manufacturer of the world’s most believable architectural stone veneer, continues to capture the character and warmth of classic American barn wood with the debut of Dawnwood and Stratuswood, the two newest color palettes for its award-winning Vintage Ranchprofile. Dawnwood, which presents a whitewashed beige barn wood, and Stratuswood, a warm-toned and earthy gray, expand upon the color offerings in this popular stone veneer, allowing designers and homeowners to craft a contemporary design while incorporating the timeless beauty of some of North America’s most iconic structures.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005163/en/

“Designers are shifting away from the icy, cool grays often used to achieve a modern aesthetic, which means now is the perfect time to give a contemporary twist to our Vintage Ranch profile,” said Sarah Lograsso, Director of Marketing. “With the introduction of Dawnwood and Stratuswood, we’re excited to give professionals and homeowners the perfect textures to modernize their designs with warmer neutral hues while incorporating the charm of aged barn wood.”

The introduction of Dawnwood and Stratuswood drive a growing trend of warming up the icy cool neutrals that typically characterize contemporary spaces. These nostalgic new color palettes incorporate subtle warm notes of beige and taupe while uniquely interpreting the weather-worn texture and patina of barn wood. In addition to Dawnwood and Stratuswood, Vintage Ranch is available in four other timeless shades: Doverwood, Foxwood, Parchwood and Saddlewood.

Made of concrete, Vintage Ranch is an authentic wood plank stone profile that has received numerous awards, including a “30 Most Innovative Products” award from Beautiful Kitchens & Baths, a “Top 100 Product” from This Old House, a “Top 101 Product” from Building Design & Construction and an International GOOD DESIGN™ Award. Each plank is carefully hand painted to display the unmatched beauty and depth of natural textures.

To download high-resolution images of the new profiles, click here. For more information on Eldorado Stone, please visit EldoradoStone.com.

About Eldorado Stone

Eldorado Stone, LLC is the manufacturer of the world’s most believable architectural stone veneer and is headquartered in San Marcos, California. It is a subsidiary of Headwaters Incorporated (NYSE:HW), a world leader in creating value through innovative advancements in building products. For more than 45 years, Eldorado Stone has demonstrated an undeniable passion for creating authentic products that elevate quality and design, including architectural stone and brick veneer, natural stone veneer, fireplace surrounds, fire bowls and outdoor living products. The company currently operates manufacturing facilities in several states with regional distribution centers across the U.S. For more information and to view a gallery of beautiful installations, visit EldoradoStone.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:29aNew CellTrak Services Help Agencies Improve Onboarding and Retention
GL
07:28aTELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Orange Sierra Leone launches 4G in Freetown
AQ
07:28aZTE : Orange, ZTE complete 5G voice call in Valencia
AQ
07:27aBRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION : Enters into Agreements to Acquire 80% Equity Interest in Wuhan Sannew Education
PU
07:27aTALENOM OYJ : Plc expands its operations to Sweden, acquires the shares of Wakers Consulting AB and revises its guidance
PU
07:27aSOUTHGOBI RESOURCES : March 2019 Monthly Return on Movements in Securities
PU
07:27aFOSUN INTERNATIONAL : Monthly return as at 31 march 2019
PU
07:27aOFFICE DEPOT INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:26aARCHROMA PAK : joins hands with National Textile University - Press Release issued by National Textile University
AQ
07:26aSHIFA HOSPXD : 1 in 59 children suffers from Autism Spectrum Disorder; Early diagnosis and proper interventions result in better functioning of the individual - Press Release issued by Shifa International Hospitals Limited
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Not just Brexit - EU frets next crisis may come from money managers, clearing
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ethiopia to issue first Boeing investigation report on Thursday
3COMMERZBANK AG : UniCredit eyes bid for Commerzbank if Deutsche talks fail - sources
4BAYER AG : BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securi..
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Facebook removes exposed user records stored on Amazon's servers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About