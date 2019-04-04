Eldorado Stone adds two new colors to its award-winning Vintage Ranch™ profile

Eldorado
Stone, manufacturer of the world’s most believable architectural
stone veneer, continues to capture the character and warmth of classic
American barn wood with the debut of Dawnwood and Stratuswood, the two
newest color palettes for its award-winning Vintage
Ranch™ profile. Dawnwood, which presents a whitewashed
beige barn wood, and Stratuswood, a warm-toned and earthy gray, expand
upon the color offerings in this popular stone veneer, allowing
designers and homeowners to craft a contemporary design while
incorporating the timeless beauty of some of North America’s most iconic
structures.
“Designers are shifting away from the icy, cool grays often used to
achieve a modern aesthetic, which means now is the perfect time to give
a contemporary twist to our Vintage Ranch profile,” said Sarah Lograsso,
Director of Marketing. “With the introduction of Dawnwood and
Stratuswood, we’re excited to give professionals and homeowners the
perfect textures to modernize their designs with warmer neutral hues
while incorporating the charm of aged barn wood.”
The introduction of Dawnwood and Stratuswood drive a growing trend of
warming up the icy cool neutrals that typically characterize
contemporary spaces. These nostalgic new color palettes incorporate
subtle warm notes of beige and taupe while uniquely interpreting the
weather-worn texture and patina of barn wood. In addition to Dawnwood
and Stratuswood, Vintage Ranch is available in four other timeless
shades: Doverwood, Foxwood, Parchwood and Saddlewood.
Made of concrete, Vintage Ranch is an authentic wood plank stone profile
that has received numerous awards, including a “30 Most Innovative
Products” award from Beautiful Kitchens & Baths, a
“Top 100 Product” from This Old House, a “Top 101 Product” from Building
Design & Construction and an International GOOD DESIGN™ Award.
Each plank is carefully hand painted to display the unmatched beauty and
depth of natural textures.
For more information on Eldorado Stone, please visit EldoradoStone.com.
About Eldorado Stone
Eldorado Stone, LLC is the manufacturer of the world’s most believable
architectural stone veneer and is headquartered in San Marcos,
California. It is a subsidiary of Headwaters Incorporated (NYSE:HW), a
world leader in creating value through innovative advancements in
building products. For more than 45 years, Eldorado Stone has
demonstrated an undeniable passion for creating authentic products that
elevate quality and design, including architectural stone and brick
veneer, natural stone veneer, fireplace surrounds, fire bowls and
outdoor living products. The company currently operates manufacturing
facilities in several states with regional distribution centers across
the U.S. For more information and to view a gallery of beautiful
installations, visit EldoradoStone.com.
