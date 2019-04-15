Eldridge Industries : Announces $1.36 Billion Equity Investment

Eldridge Industries (“Eldridge” or “the Company”), a private investment
firm, today announced the closing of $1.36 billion of common equity
issued to a partnership owned substantially by Swiss businessman and
philanthropist, Hansjörg Wyss, and Eldridge Co-Founder, CEO and
controlling-member, Todd Boehly. This marks the second investment the
Wyss and Boehly partnership have made into Eldridge. The new proceeds
will further capitalize Eldridge and will drive strategic growth across
the Company’s businesses.
“The new capital raised is a testament to our Company’s positive
trajectory, strengthens our balance sheet, and positions us to further
invest in our initiatives,” said Boehly. “We believe this additional
capital will benefit all stakeholders of our businesses and will provide
Eldridge with additional resources to pursue investments and
acquisitions.”
Eldridge has invested across diversified industries and has been the
primary capital support for Kansas-based insurer, Security Benefit.
Through an alignment of interests between Eldridge and its management
teams, many of Eldridge’s businesses have achieved significant
milestones, including:
-
Security Benefit Marks 127th
Anniversary: Security Benefit, a leader in the U.S. retirement
savings market, celebrated its 127th anniversary in February 2019. In
September 2018, S&P affirmed the A- corporate credit rating of
Security Benefit, reflecting the business’s balance sheet strength,
superior operating performance, business profile and enterprise risk
management. As of year-end 2018, Security Benefit had approximately
$27 billion of general account assets with approximately $3 billion of
statutory capital.
-
CBAM Closes Ninth CLO: CBAM, an
SEC-registered investment manager with $11 billion in assets under
management, closed its ninth collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) in
February 2019, bringing its total CLO issuance to $9 billion since its
first closing in June 2017.
-
Stonebriar Commercial Finance Closes its Fifth
Equipment Securitization Transaction for $650 million: Stonebriar
Commercial Finance (“SCF”), a leading independent large ticket
commercial finance company, closed its fifth commercial equipment
asset-backed securitization, SCFET 2019-1, a $650 million issuance, in
April 2019. Additionally, in June 2018, SCF announced a $500 million
revolving credit facility that will provide multi-year funding for
each of SCF’s five business platforms – General Equipment, Aviation
Capital, Rail Leasing, Real Estate, and Sponsor Finance.
-
Cain International Completes Multiple
Transactions in 2018: Cain International (“Cain”), a global
real estate company that has invested more than $3 billion across a
portfolio of debt and equity investments, announced in November 2018
an agreement to acquire 9900 Wilshire Boulevard Beverly Hills,
California with Alagem Capital Group. In August 2018, Cain purchased a
stake in the neighboring Waldorf Astoria and The Beverly Hilton. In
October 2018, Cain closed on the sale of its stake in sbe
Entertainment Group to AccorHotels.
-
Essential Properties Realty Trust Equity
Offerings: Essential Properties Realty Trust (“EPRT”), a triple
net lease REIT that manages single-tenant commercial properties,
completed its initial public offering of common stock in June 2018 at
$14.00 per share. Last month, EPRT completed its first follow-on
offering, selling 14,030,000 shares of common stock at $17.50 per
share, including the underwriters’ full exercise of their option to
purchase additional shares. EPRT trades under the symbol EPRT on the
NYSE.
-
Valence Media Launches as a Diversified Media
Company: Valence Media (“Valence”) launched in 2018,
combining Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group, dick clark
productions, and MRC. Valence also owns minority interests in A24,
Fulwell 73, and Sugar 23.
About Eldridge Industries: Eldridge Industries (“Eldridge”)
invests across diversified industries with a focus on asset management
and leasing; food, convenience, and consumer experiences; real estate
lending and development; retirement income, insurance, and insurance
technology; sports and media. In particular, the firm seeks to build and
grow businesses led by proven management teams that have demonstrated
leadership and experience to scale an enterprise. Eldridge is
headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with additional offices in
Beverly Hills, New York, and London. To learn more about Eldridge please
visit www.eldridge.com.
