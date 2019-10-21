Elecon Engineering : Investor Call on October 25, 2019

Elecon Engineering Company Limited
Anand-Sojitra Road, Vallabh Vidyanagar - 388 120, Gujarat, India
Elecon Q2 FY20 results on October 22, 2019 Earnings Call at 1200hrs on October 25, 2019
Vallabh Vidyanagar, India, October 21, 2019: Elecon Engineering Company Limited, one of the largest manufacturers of gears in Asia will host Q2 FY20 Earnings Call on October 25, 2019 at 12:00 pm. The Management of the Company will host the call to discuss the Company's financial performance as detailed hereunder: -
Call Details:
|
Date
|
Friday, October 25, 2019
|
|
|
Time
|
12:00 PM onwards
|
|
|
|
Conference Dial-in Numbers
|
|
|
Primary Number
|
+91 22 6280 1107 / +91 22 7115 8008
|
|
|
|
Local Access Numbers
|
+91 7045671221
|
|
|
|
Hong Kong: 800 964 448
|
Toll Free Numbers
|
Singapore: 800 101 2045
|
UK: 0 808 101 1573
|
|
|
USA: 1 866 746 2133
|
|
|
Elecon Participants
|
The Top Management of the Company
|
|
|
Participants are requested to log in 10 minutes prior to the start of the scheduled call.
About Elecon Engineering Company Limited
Elecon Engineering Company Ltd (BSE code: 505700, NSE code: ELECON) is one of Asia's largest gear manufacturing Company with vast experience of about six decades and significant business presence in India and abroad. The Company designs and manufactures worm gears; parallel shaft and right angle shaft; helical and spiral level helical gears; fluid geared and flexible couplings, as well as planetary gear boxes.
The Company also manufactures material handling equipment, mining equipment, casting processes amongst others. The company was incorporated in 1960 by Shri Ishwarbhai B. Patel and has its headquarter in Vallabh Vidyanagar, Gujarat.
For more info visit: www.elecon.com
If you have any questions or require further information, please feel free to contact
Kamlesh Shah
Elecon Engineering Company Limited Ph: +91-2692-238701/02/03/04 Email: kamleshshah@elecon.com
Binay Sarda
Christensen Investor Relations Tel : +91 022 4215 0210 Email : bsarda@christensenir.com
