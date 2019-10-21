Log in
Elecon Engineering : Investor Call on October 25, 2019

10/21/2019 | 10:16am EDT

Elecon Engineering Company Limited

Anand-Sojitra Road, Vallabh Vidyanagar - 388 120, Gujarat, India

Elecon Q2 FY20 results on October 22, 2019 Earnings Call at 1200hrs on October 25, 2019

Vallabh Vidyanagar, India, October 21, 2019: Elecon Engineering Company Limited, one of the largest manufacturers of gears in Asia will host Q2 FY20 Earnings Call on October 25, 2019 at 12:00 pm. The Management of the Company will host the call to discuss the Company's financial performance as detailed hereunder: -

Call Details:

Date

Friday, October 25, 2019

Time

12:00 PM onwards

Conference Dial-in Numbers

Primary Number

+91 22 6280 1107 / +91 22 7115 8008

Local Access Numbers

+91 7045671221

Hong Kong: 800 964 448

Toll Free Numbers

Singapore: 800 101 2045

UK: 0 808 101 1573

USA: 1 866 746 2133

Elecon Participants

The Top Management of the Company

Participants are requested to log in 10 minutes prior to the start of the scheduled call.

About Elecon Engineering Company Limited

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd (BSE code: 505700, NSE code: ELECON) is one of Asia's largest gear manufacturing Company with vast experience of about six decades and significant business presence in India and abroad. The Company designs and manufactures worm gears; parallel shaft and right angle shaft; helical and spiral level helical gears; fluid geared and flexible couplings, as well as planetary gear boxes.

The Company also manufactures material handling equipment, mining equipment, casting processes amongst others. The company was incorporated in 1960 by Shri Ishwarbhai B. Patel and has its headquarter in Vallabh Vidyanagar, Gujarat.

For more info visit: www.elecon.com

If you have any questions or require further information, please feel free to contact

Kamlesh Shah

Elecon Engineering Company Limited Ph: +91-2692-238701/02/03/04 Email: kamleshshah@elecon.com

Binay Sarda

Christensen Investor Relations Tel : +91 022 4215 0210 Email : bsarda@christensenir.com

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward- looking statements. Elecon Engineering Company Limited will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 14:15:06 UTC
