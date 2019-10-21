Elecon Engineering : Investor Call on October 25, 2019

Elecon Engineering Company Limited

Anand-Sojitra Road, Vallabh Vidyanagar - 388 120, Gujarat, India

Elecon Q2 FY20 results on October 22, 2019 Earnings Call at 1200hrs on October 25, 2019

Vallabh Vidyanagar, India, October 21, 2019: Elecon Engineering Company Limited, one of the largest manufacturers of gears in Asia will host Q2 FY20 Earnings Call on October 25, 2019 at 12:00 pm. The Management of the Company will host the call to discuss the Company's financial performance as detailed hereunder: -

Call Details:

About Elecon Engineering Company Limited

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd (BSE code: 505700, NSE code: ELECON) is one of Asia's largest gear manufacturing Company with vast experience of about six decades and significant business presence in India and abroad. The Company designs and manufactures worm gears; parallel shaft and right angle shaft; helical and spiral level helical gears; fluid geared and flexible couplings, as well as planetary gear boxes.