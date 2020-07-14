Elecon Engineering : Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report for Quarter ended on June 30, 2020

ISO 14001:2015
00.0.0
OHSAS 18001:2007 ISO 9001:2015
00
•
•
~· . /
wwwtuvcom to 9105017019
. 13th July, 2020
To,
|
The Manager (Listing), The BSE Ltd. Mumbai
|
The Manager (Listing),
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Mumbai
|
Company's Scrip Code: 505700
|
Company's Scrip Code: ELECON
Sub Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit
Ref SEBI Circular No. CIR/MRD/DP/30/2010 dated September 6, 2010
Dear Sir/Madam,
With reference to the subject referred circular, we hereby enclose the Quarterly Reconciliation · of Share Capital Audit Report dated 10th July, 2020, issued by M/s. Spanj & Associates, Company Secretaries. The said report certifies the status of Equity Share Capital (ISIN INE205B01023) for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2020.
You are requested to take the same on your record~.
Thanking you.
Yours faithfully,
For Elecon Engineering Company Limited,
~ ·
Bharti Isarani
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
.-•• '' r · Encl.: As above
Cranes Rubber Industry Marine Industry Plastic Industry Power Industry Steel Industry Sugar Industry
Mining
Cement Industry
Gearing industries. Gearing economies.
ELECON ENGINEERING COMPANY LIMITED, Post Box# 6, Vallabh Vidyanagar · 388 120, Gujarat, India. Tel.: +91 • 2692 · 238701,238702. Fax: +91- 2692 · 227484.
CIN L29100GJ1960PLC001082 I infogear@elecon.com I www.elecon.com
& ASSOCIATES Company Secretaries
RECONCILIATION OF SHARE CAPITAL AUDIT REPORT
No. of Shares
% ofTotal issued capita1
|
10
|
Issued Capital
|
112199965
|
100.00%
|
11
|
Listed Capital (exchange wise) (as per Company records)
|
112199965
|
100.00%
|
12
|
Held in Dematerialized Form in CDSL
|
12410334
|
11.06%
|
13
|
Held in Dematerialized Form in NSDL
|
97993936
|
87.34%
|
14
|
Physical
|
1795695
|
1.60%
|
15
|
Total No. of Shares (12+ 13+ 14)
|
112199965
|
100.00%
'--- -
|
Particulars
|
No. of Shares
|
Applied/Not Applied for Listing
|
Listed on Stock exch (Specify Name)
|
Whether Intimated to CDSL
|
Whether Intimated to NSDL
|
In-principle Approval Pending For (Specify Name)
|
Not
|
Applicable
.. 2 .. .
CEA.TIFfED tRUE a:Ff
ForEieeon .EngineeqCo. Ltd.
Company SecretaJJ
~
' • • • ••-'• ·-•W~ ·...
& ASSOCIATES Company Secretaries
-2-
|
18 19
|
Register of members is updated if not, updated up to which date
Reference of previous quarter vith regards to excess dematerialized shares, if any.
|
Yes N . A
|
20
|
Has the company resolved the matter mentioned in point No.19 above in the current quarter? If not reasons why?
|
N. A
|
21
|
Mention the total no. of requests, if any, confirmed after 21 days and the total no. ofrequests pending bevond 21 days with reasons for delav.
|
N. A
|
Total No . ofDemat Requests
|
No. ofrequests
|
No. of shares
|
Reasons for Delay
|
a. Confirmed after 2 I days
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
N.A.
|
b. Pending for more than 21 days
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
N.A.
|
|
22
|
Name Telephone & Fax No of the Compliance officer of the Co.
|
Mrs. Bharati lsarani, (M. No. A21412) Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Phone: (02692) 227109 I 7094
E-mail :blisarani@.elecon.com
|
23
|
Name, Address, Tel. & Fax No ., Regn. No. of the Auditor/ Practising Company Secretary
|
SPANJ & ASSOCIATES Company Secretaries
TF/l, Anison Complex, SBI lane, Nr . Stadium Circle, Navrangpur~ Ahmedabad-380009 Tel. No. 079-26421414
Mr. Ashish C. Doshi (COP No. 2356)
|
24
|
Appointment of Common Agency for share Registry Vork
|
Link lntime India Pvt. Ltd, B-102 & 103, Shangrila Complex, First Floor, Opp. HDFC Bank, Near Radhakrishnan Char Rasta, Akota,Vadodara,Gujarat,390020 Phone:0265-2356573.2356794 SEBl Reg No. : INR000004058 www .linkintime.co.in
Email: vadodara@.Iinkintime.co.in
|
25
|
Any other Detail that the auditor may like to provide (e.g. BfFR company Delisting from SE)
|
Nil
The report/certificate has been prepared on the basis of Data, information and explanations provided to us and records received in the electronic mode provided by the RTA as well as the company on best efforts basis in view of prevailing situation of COVlD 19 pandemic and continued lockdovns in some of the parts of nation, for the purpose of our verification in accordance with the SEBI Cir. D&CC iFITTC/CIR-16/2002 dated December 3I, 2002, we have verified the details and found it tv be correct.
FOR SPANJ & ASSOCIATES
Place: Ahmedabad Date: lOth July, 2020
Company SecretariesCS Ashish C. Doshi, Partner
'':· ·~
/
COP No.: 2356
UDIN: F003544B000436548 _ "..
rrj/1, )'lnison Comp~ SCBI Lane, I 1Vr. Stadium Cirtef , c. q. ~a .~ ~i~ - e-11Uli(: cstfosliiac@gtTUli[com., Office: 079-2642141 4, 2642:/?J , QM.k;~.flJ
=. i~BT1fl.E COPY
eering Co• Ltd•
[ ; Company Secretary . ..... ---- .
~ ~
.. --
~
... _., __ , ..... , .. ·