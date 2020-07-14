Log in
Elecon Engineering : Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report for Quarter ended on June 30, 2020

07/14/2020 | 01:16am EDT

. 13th July, 2020

To,

The Manager (Listing), The BSE Ltd. Mumbai

The Manager (Listing),

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Mumbai

Company's Scrip Code: 505700

Company's Scrip Code: ELECON

Sub Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit

Ref SEBI Circular No. CIR/MRD/DP/30/2010 dated September 6, 2010

Dear Sir/Madam,

With reference to the subject referred circular, we hereby enclose the Quarterly Reconciliation · of Share Capital Audit Report dated 10th July, 2020, issued by M/s. Spanj & Associates, Company Secretaries. The said report certifies the status of Equity Share Capital (ISIN INE205B01023) for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2020.

You are requested to take the same on your record~.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Elecon Engineering Company Limited,

Bharti Isarani

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Cranes Rubber Industry Marine Industry Plastic Industry Power Industry Steel Industry Sugar Industry

Mining

Cement Industry

Gearing industries. Gearing economies.

ELECON ENGINEERING COMPANY LIMITED, Post Box# 6, Vallabh Vidyanagar · 388 120, Gujarat, India. Tel.: +91 2692 · 238701,238702. Fax: +91- 2692 · 227484.

CIN L29100GJ1960PLC001082 I infogear@elecon.com I www.elecon.com

& ASSOCIATES Company Secretaries

RECONCILIATION OF SHARE CAPITAL AUDIT REPORT

No. of Shares

% ofTotal issued capita1

10

Issued Capital

112199965

100.00%

11

Listed Capital (exchange wise) (as per Company records)

112199965

100.00%

12

Held in Dematerialized Form in CDSL

12410334

11.06%

13

Held in Dematerialized Form in NSDL

97993936

87.34%

14

Physical

1795695

1.60%

15

Total No. of Shares (12+ 13+ 14)

112199965

100.00%

Particulars

No. of Shares

Applied/Not Applied for Listing

Listed on Stock exch (Specify Name)

Whether Intimated to CDSL

Whether Intimated to NSDL

In-principle Approval Pending For (Specify Name)

Not

Applicable

& ASSOCIATES Company Secretaries

-2-

18 19

Register of members is updated if not, updated up to which date

Reference of previous quarter vith regards to excess dematerialized shares, if any.

Yes N . A

20

Has the company resolved the matter mentioned in point No.19 above in the current quarter? If not reasons why?

N. A

21

Mention the total no. of requests, if any, confirmed after 21 days and the total no. ofrequests pending bevond 21 days with reasons for delav.

N. A

Total No . ofDemat Requests

No. ofrequests

No. of shares

Reasons for Delay

a. Confirmed after 2 I days

NIL

NIL

N.A.

b. Pending for more than 21 days

NIL

NIL

N.A.

22

Name Telephone & Fax No of the Compliance officer of the Co.

Mrs. Bharati lsarani, (M. No. A21412) Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Phone: (02692) 227109 I 7094

E-mail :blisarani@.elecon.com

23

Name, Address, Tel. & Fax No ., Regn. No. of the Auditor/ Practising Company Secretary

SPANJ & ASSOCIATES Company Secretaries

TF/l, Anison Complex, SBI lane, Nr . Stadium Circle, Navrangpur~ Ahmedabad-380009 Tel. No. 079-26421414

Mr. Ashish C. Doshi (COP No. 2356)

24

Appointment of Common Agency for share Registry Vork

Link lntime India Pvt. Ltd, B-102 & 103, Shangrila Complex, First Floor, Opp. HDFC Bank, Near Radhakrishnan Char Rasta, Akota,Vadodara,Gujarat,390020 Phone:0265-2356573.2356794 SEBl Reg No. : INR000004058 www .linkintime.co.in

Email: vadodara@.Iinkintime.co.in

25

Any other Detail that the auditor may like to provide (e.g. BfFR company Delisting from SE)

Nil

The report/certificate has been prepared on the basis of Data, information and explanations provided to us and records received in the electronic mode provided by the RTA as well as the company on best efforts basis in view of prevailing situation of COVlD 19 pandemic and continued lockdovns in some of the parts of nation, for the purpose of our verification in accordance with the SEBI Cir. D&CC iFITTC/CIR-16/2002 dated December 3I, 2002, we have verified the details and found it tv be correct.

FOR SPANJ & ASSOCIATES

Place: Ahmedabad Date: lOth July, 2020

Company SecretariesCS Ashish C. Doshi, Partner

COP No.: 2356

UDIN: F003544B000436548 _ "..

Disclaimer

Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 05:15:09 UTC
