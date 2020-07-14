Elecon Engineering : Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit Report for Quarter ended on June 30, 2020

ISO 14001:2015

. 13th July, 2020

To,

The Manager (Listing), The BSE Ltd. Mumbai The Manager (Listing), National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Mumbai Company's Scrip Code: 505700 Company's Scrip Code: ELECON

Sub Reconciliation of Share Capital Audit

Ref SEBI Circular No. CIR/MRD/DP/30/2010 dated September 6, 2010

Dear Sir/Madam,

With reference to the subject referred circular, we hereby enclose the Quarterly Reconciliation · of Share Capital Audit Report dated 10th July, 2020, issued by M/s. Spanj & Associates, Company Secretaries. The said report certifies the status of Equity Share Capital (ISIN INE205B01023) for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2020.

You are requested to take the same on your record.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Elecon Engineering Company Limited,

Bharti Isarani

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

& ASSOCIATES Company Secretaries

RECONCILIATION OF SHARE CAPITAL AUDIT REPORT

No. of Shares

% ofTotal issued capita1

10 Issued Capital 112199965 100.00% 11 Listed Capital (exchange wise) (as per Company records) 112199965 100.00% 12 Held in Dematerialized Form in CDSL 12410334 11.06% 13 Held in Dematerialized Form in NSDL 97993936 87.34% 14 Physical 1795695 1.60% 15 Total No. of Shares (12+ 13+ 14) 112199965 100.00%

Particulars No. of Shares Applied/Not Applied for Listing Listed on Stock exch (Specify Name) Whether Intimated to CDSL Whether Intimated to NSDL In-principle Approval Pending For (Specify Name) Not Applicable .. 2 .. .

For Elecon Engineering Co. Ltd.

& ASSOCIATES Company Secretaries

18 19 Register of members is updated if not, updated up to which date Reference of previous quarter vith regards to excess dematerialized shares, if any. Yes N . A 20 Has the company resolved the matter mentioned in point No.19 above in the current quarter? If not reasons why? N. A 21 Mention the total no. of requests, if any, confirmed after 21 days and the total no. ofrequests pending bevond 21 days with reasons for delav. N. A

Total No . ofDemat Requests No. ofrequests No. of shares Reasons for Delay a. Confirmed after 2 I days NIL NIL N.A. b. Pending for more than 21 days NIL NIL N.A.

22 Name Telephone & Fax No of the Compliance officer of the Co. Mrs. Bharati lsarani, (M. No. A21412) Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Phone: (02692) 227109 I 7094 E-mail :blisarani@.elecon.com 23 Name, Address, Tel. & Fax No ., Regn. No. of the Auditor/ Practising Company Secretary SPANJ & ASSOCIATES Company Secretaries TF/l, Anison Complex, SBI lane, Nr . Stadium Circle, Navrangpur~ Ahmedabad-380009 Tel. No. 079-26421414 Mr. Ashish C. Doshi (COP No. 2356) 24 Appointment of Common Agency for share Registry Vork Link lntime India Pvt. Ltd, B-102 & 103, Shangrila Complex, First Floor, Opp. HDFC Bank, Near Radhakrishnan Char Rasta, Akota,Vadodara,Gujarat,390020 Phone:0265-2356573.2356794 SEBl Reg No. : INR000004058 www .linkintime.co.in Email: vadodara@.Iinkintime.co.in 25 Any other Detail that the auditor may like to provide (e.g. BfFR company Delisting from SE) Nil The report/certificate has been prepared on the basis of Data, information and explanations provided to us and records received in the electronic mode provided by the RTA as well as the company on best efforts basis in view of prevailing situation of COVlD 19 pandemic and continued lockdovns in some of the parts of nation, for the purpose of our verification in accordance with the SEBI Cir. D&CC iFITTC/CIR-16/2002 dated December 3I, 2002, we have verified the details and found it tv be correct.

FOR SPANJ & ASSOCIATES

Place: Ahmedabad Date: lOth July, 2020

Company SecretariesCS Ashish C. Doshi, Partner

COP No.: 2356

UDIN: F003544B000436548 _ "..

TF/1, Anison Complex, SBI Lane, Nr. Stadium Circle, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad - 380009
Email: csdoshiac@gmail.com, Office: 079-26421414, 26427373

eering Co• Ltd•

