Election Integrity Project, California Projects that Los Angeles County Faces Significant Risks to the Reliability of its Elections if it Mails Ballots to Every Voter

03/16/2020 | 04:07pm EDT

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 9, Election Integrity Project, California Inc. (EIPCa) sent a letter to California Secretary of State (SOS) Alex Padilla, Los Angeles County Registrar Dean Logan and the county Board of Supervisors, describing the risks to the integrity of the November election should the county move forward with a proposed plan to send a vote-by-mail (VBM) ballot to every Los Angeles County voter.

Los Angeles County debuted a new voting system in the March 3 election, and it was plagued with problems. Unreliable connections with the state voter database, inadequately trained election workers and new machines that broke down created long lines and voter frustration. Many reportedly gave up and did not vote. In a response to these problems, SOS Padilla directed Registrar Logan to mail a VBM ballot to every Los Angeles County registrant for the November 2020 election.

EIPCa's letter outlines:

  • Los Angeles County has 206,728 registrants who have not voted or updated their registrations since November 2008 or before. Though they have not voted in more than a decade and may have died or relocated, these 206,728 registrants are still listed as "active" voters and would be mailed VBM ballots. This means hundreds of thousands of VBM ballots will be mailed to potentially ineligible voters, which will open the door to unlawful voting. The risk is increased because California law allows anyone to gather and deliver these ballots to the officials.
  • Los Angeles County has 8,158 persons who have TWO active voter registrations in their names. These persons will each be mailed two VBM ballots. Persons receiving two VBM ballots can easily vote twice undetected, since the system has them documented as two different registrants.

Unless and until Los Angeles County's bloated voter list is fixed, the risks associated with mailing ballots to all remain. To make matter worse, there's talk of legislation requiring mailed ballots to the entire state. Since most California counties have similarly bloated voter lists, this legislation will only worsen the VBM risks to the November 2020 election.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/election-integrity-project-california-projects-that-los-angeles-county-faces-significant-risks-to-the-reliability-of-its-elections-if-it-mails-ballots-to-every-voter-301025065.html

SOURCE EIPCa


© PRNewswire 2020
