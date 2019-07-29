Log in
Electrameccanica Vehicles : Steamworks Goes SOLO With Vancouver Built EV From Electra Meccanica

07/29/2019 | 02:15pm EDT

VANCOUVER, B.C. (July 29, 2019) - 'Drink Different' has been the motto at Steamworks Brewing Company, and now 'Drive Different' is equally true, with the addition of two new 'steam machines' to their driving fleet. The new steam machines are actually fully electric SOLO EVs, manufactured by Electra Meccanica in Vancouver. With three wheels and only one seat, it's the perfect fleet vehicle that is the right size to do business with, and clearly the cutest cars on the road.

Steamworks believes in practicing what it preaches. 'We ask people to buy local when it comes to beer, so why shouldn't we when it comes to cars', says Steamworks Owner Eli Gershkovitch. 'Our business takes us all over the lower mainland and 90% of the time our trips are only with ourselves, so the use of a large vehicle isn't always necessary. As a B.C. owned and operated business we love when we get the opportunity to support built in B.C. products, and we are thrilled to be contributing positively to the environment and our local economy'.

Never one to settle for the status quo, Steamworks will soon be charging the SOLO vehicles using the power of steam. 'We are installing a micro steam turbine to repurpose the steam generated by our brewing process and convert it to electricity to power our SOLOs. So in fact they will be modern steam cars, but until then good clean BC Hydro will do the job', says Eli Gershkovitch.

The future for Steamworks Brewing Company is full of fun, whimsy and innovation, as are the brightly branded and colorful SOLOs. The steam machines will be hard to miss, be sure to watch for them on a road near you!

About Steamworks Brewing Company

Steam really works at Steamworks! Named after the central steam system that powers its Gastown brewhouse and world-famous steam clock in Vancouver B.C. Steamworks lives up to its motto 'drink different' and 'brew with a view'. Steamworks proudly brews distinct, delicious, and award-winning craft beers. For more information visit us at www.steamworks.com

Media Contacts:

Maghan Burgess

Steamworks Brewing Company

604-620-7250

maghan.burgess@steamworks.com

About Electra Meccanica Vehicles Corp.
Electra Meccanica is a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles. The Company builds the innovative, all-electric SOLO, a single passenger vehicle developed to revolutionize the way people commute, as well as the Tofino, an elegant high-performance two-seater electric roadster sports car. Both vehicles are tuned for the ultimate driving experience while making your commute more efficient, cost-effective and environmentally friendly. Intermeccanica, a subsidiary of Electra Meccanica, has successfully been building high-end specialty cars for 60 years. For more information, visit www.electrameccanica.com.

Media Contacts:
Sean Mahoney
Electra Meccanica Media (U.S.)
310-867-0670
sean@electrameccanica.com

Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 18:14:01 UTC
