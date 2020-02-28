Log in
Electric Fans Market 2020-2024 | Demand for Premium Appliances to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/28/2020 | 07:31pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the electric fans market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.06 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200228005318/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Fans Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Fans Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Demand for premium appliances has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Request a free sample report

Electric Fans Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Electric Fans Market is segmented as below:

Product

  • Ceiling Fans
  • Floor Fans
  • Wall-mounted Fans

Geographic Segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40168

Electric Fans Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our electric fans market report covers the following areas:

  • Electric Fans Market Size
  • Electric Fans Market Trends
  • Electric Fans Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing product innovations as one of the prime reasons driving the electric fans market growth during the next few years.

Electric Fans Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the electric fans market, including some of the vendors such as Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., Delta T LLC, Emerson Electric Co., Havells India Ltd., Hunter Fan Co., Orient Electric Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Phillips Lighting & Home and Westinghouse Electric Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the electric fans market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Electric Fans Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist electric fans market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the electric fans market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the electric fans market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric fans market vendors

PART 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 2: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis
  • Value chain analysis

PART 4: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market outlook

PART 5: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 6: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Market segmentation by product
  • Comparison by product
  • Ceiling fans - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Floor fans - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Wall-mounted fans - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by product

PART 7: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 8: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 9: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing product innovations
  • Growing emphasis on eco-friendly fans
  • Rising demand for customized fans

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
  • Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.
  • Delta T LLC
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • Havells India Ltd.
  • Hunter Fan Co.
  • Orient Electric Ltd.
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Phillips Lighting & Home
  • Westinghouse Electric Corp.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
