Electric Imp® Announces High-Performance Integration With Google Cloud Platform to Accelerate New and Retrofit IoT Deployments

Electric Imp®, Inc., a global leader in secure
edge-to-enterprise cloud connectivity, today announced the integration
of its Electric Imp IoT Connectivity Platform with the Google Cloud
Platform (GCP), enabling companies to quickly develop, deploy and scale
IoT solutions and maximize business value. The combined platforms
provide a powerful solution for IoT applications such as asset tracking,
remote monitoring and predictive maintenance that increase business
efficiency, lower costs and enable new services.
The Electric Imp Platform is an ideal complement to the GCP, providing a
highly secure, bidirectional “first mile” link that connects devices to
the cloud. The Electric Imp Platform supports a wide array of
connectivity scenarios, from simple stationary applications to
challenging mobile deployments. It is well suited to highly complex
applications requiring both stationary and mobile connectivity thanks to
its ability to easily switch between Ethernet, Wi-Fi and cellular
networks. With data from these devices securely and reliably delivered
to the GCP, companies can take full advantage of Google’s extensive AI,
machine learning and analytics tools.
Many Electric Imp customers already use Google’s Firebase in their IoT
deployments, and this integration highlights the deepening ties between
the two companies’ products.
“Securely and reliably connecting a large and growing number of devices
is key to the success of any IoT deployment,” said Antony Passemard,
Head of Product Management for Cloud IoT, Google Cloud. “The Electric
Imp Platform can provide this critical connectivity with our Google
Cloud Platform.”
“Integrating the Google Cloud Platform and our Electric Imp IoT
Connectivity Platform enables companies to quickly realize the potential
of IoT by reducing complexity and streamlining the effort to deploy,
commission, secure and manage IoT devices at scale,” said Hugo Fiennes,
CEO and Co-Founder of Electric Imp. “The result is a powerful
combination of secure connectivity, massive scalability and big data
analytics capabilities ideal for new and retrofit IoT applications that
create substantial business benefits and competitive advantages for
customers.”
Companies can also take advantage of Electric Imp’s innovative
impCellular™ service, which reinvents cellular IoT by dramatically
simplifying the process of developing, shipping and maintaining
connected devices. With impCellular, companies are never exposed to
SIMs, activation fees, complex price plans or burdensome carrier
requirements -- connectivity is as easy as applying power.
The Electric Imp Platform, already deployed on millions of devices with
over 100 customers worldwide, includes:
-
A secure, purpose-built Edge-to-Enterprise IoT Platform-as-a-Service
(“PaaS”)
-
The first and only IoT platform certification for UL® 2900-2-2
(Cybersecurity for Industrial Control Systems)
-
Managed security and platform maintenance
-
Customizable for a wide array of commercial and industrial
applications, from asset and energy management to remote monitoring
-
Public and private cloud capabilities
More information about the GCP integration and Electric Imp’s other
Google-related offerings is at https://connect.electricimp.com/google-cloud-platform-iot-integration
About Electric Imp
Electric Imp helps more than 100 manufacturers and enterprises transform
the world through the power of secure IoT connectivity. Millions of
devices have been built with our highly secure platform as a service,
with devices deployed and managed in 105 countries. Our unique solution
- featuring fully integrated hardware, OS, security, APIs and cloud
services purpose-built for the IoT - dramatically decreases cost and
time to market while increasing security, scalability, and flexibility.
The Electric Imp platform enables innovative commercial and industrial
applications and empowers manufacturers to manage and quickly scale
their connected products and services to millions of users. Electric
Imp, founded in 2011, is located in Los Altos, California, and
Cambridge, England. For more, visit https://electricimp.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005247/en/