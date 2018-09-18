Electric Imp® Announces High-Performance Integration With Google Cloud Platform to Accelerate New and Retrofit IoT Deployments

Collaboration Combines Enterprise-Class Cloud Platform and IoT Connectivity Platform With UL Cybersecurity Certification and Advanced Cellular Service

Electric Imp®, Inc., a global leader in secure edge-to-enterprise cloud connectivity, today announced the integration of its Electric Imp IoT Connectivity Platform with the Google Cloud Platform (GCP), enabling companies to quickly develop, deploy and scale IoT solutions and maximize business value. The combined platforms provide a powerful solution for IoT applications such as asset tracking, remote monitoring and predictive maintenance that increase business efficiency, lower costs and enable new services.

The Electric Imp Platform is an ideal complement to the GCP, providing a highly secure, bidirectional “first mile” link that connects devices to the cloud. The Electric Imp Platform supports a wide array of connectivity scenarios, from simple stationary applications to challenging mobile deployments. It is well suited to highly complex applications requiring both stationary and mobile connectivity thanks to its ability to easily switch between Ethernet, Wi-Fi and cellular networks. With data from these devices securely and reliably delivered to the GCP, companies can take full advantage of Google’s extensive AI, machine learning and analytics tools.

Many Electric Imp customers already use Google’s Firebase in their IoT deployments, and this integration highlights the deepening ties between the two companies’ products.

“Securely and reliably connecting a large and growing number of devices is key to the success of any IoT deployment,” said Antony Passemard, Head of Product Management for Cloud IoT, Google Cloud. “The Electric Imp Platform can provide this critical connectivity with our Google Cloud Platform.”

“Integrating the Google Cloud Platform and our Electric Imp IoT Connectivity Platform enables companies to quickly realize the potential of IoT by reducing complexity and streamlining the effort to deploy, commission, secure and manage IoT devices at scale,” said Hugo Fiennes, CEO and Co-Founder of Electric Imp. “The result is a powerful combination of secure connectivity, massive scalability and big data analytics capabilities ideal for new and retrofit IoT applications that create substantial business benefits and competitive advantages for customers.”

Companies can also take advantage of Electric Imp’s innovative impCellular™ service, which reinvents cellular IoT by dramatically simplifying the process of developing, shipping and maintaining connected devices. With impCellular, companies are never exposed to SIMs, activation fees, complex price plans or burdensome carrier requirements -- connectivity is as easy as applying power.

The Electric Imp Platform, already deployed on millions of devices with over 100 customers worldwide, includes:

A secure, purpose-built Edge-to-Enterprise IoT Platform-as-a-Service (“PaaS”)

The first and only IoT platform certification for UL® 2900-2-2 (Cybersecurity for Industrial Control Systems)

Managed security and platform maintenance

Customizable for a wide array of commercial and industrial applications, from asset and energy management to remote monitoring

Public and private cloud capabilities

More information about the GCP integration and Electric Imp’s other Google-related offerings is at https://connect.electricimp.com/google-cloud-platform-iot-integration

About Electric Imp

Electric Imp helps more than 100 manufacturers and enterprises transform the world through the power of secure IoT connectivity. Millions of devices have been built with our highly secure platform as a service, with devices deployed and managed in 105 countries. Our unique solution - featuring fully integrated hardware, OS, security, APIs and cloud services purpose-built for the IoT - dramatically decreases cost and time to market while increasing security, scalability, and flexibility. The Electric Imp platform enables innovative commercial and industrial applications and empowers manufacturers to manage and quickly scale their connected products and services to millions of users. Electric Imp, founded in 2011, is located in Los Altos, California, and Cambridge, England. For more, visit https://electricimp.com.

