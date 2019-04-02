Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Electric Motor Company YASA Launches New Series of Motor Controllers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 01:06am EDT

** First controller in the series delivers 200kVA for propulsion and generation applications**

**Coupled with YASA electric motors, offers best-in-class packaging, efficiency and control dynamics**

YASA, the world’s leading manufacturer of axial-flux electric motors, today announced availability of the first in a new series of motor controllers (inverters) for propulsion and generation applications in pure electric and hybrid vehicles.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005923/en/

YASA Controller Si400 (Photo: Business Wire)

YASA Controller Si400 (Photo: Business Wire)

The new Si400 controller delivers 200kVA (400V and 500 Arms) from a 5 litre package weighing just 5.75kg. The controller features innovative thermal management including dielectric oil cooling and is suitable for use with induction, permanent magnet and axial-flux electric motors. When coupled with YASA’s axial-flux electric motors, the Si400 controller offers best-in-class efficiency and control dynamics.

YASA’s new controller series provides powertrain designers with new ways to optimise vehicle performance, range and cost. Si400 samples are available to OEM and tier-one customers. This news follows the Company’s announcement in February of a long-term innovation agreement with a global automotive OEM.

Speaking of the launch, YASA CEO Chris Harris said; “With this new series of controllers, we’re responding to our customers’ demand for increased flexibility in powertrain design. The first release in the series, the Si400, is significantly smaller and lighter than competitive products and when coupled with our axial-flux motors enables significant improvements in vehicle performance, range and cost. This will mean greater choice for consumers, increasing the already rapid adoption of electric vehicles and setting the bar for driving experiences.”

For full product details, visit https://www.yasa.com/controllers/

<ends>

EDITOR’S NOTES

YASA http://www.yasa.com/

YASA is the world’s leading manufacturer of axial-flux electric motors and controllers for automotive and aerospace applications. YASA’s proprietary electric motor and controller products offer the smallest, lightest form factor for a given power and torque requirement. The privately-held company is based in Oxford, the UK’s automotive manufacturing heartland. Investors include Parkwalk Advisors and Universal Partners.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:01aData Facts Expands Again with Addition of Seasoned Sales Veteran John Hawkins
GL
02:01aBEST'S MARKET SEGMENT REPORT : AM Best Maintains Stable Outlook on U.K. Life Insurance Market
BU
02:01aPURETECH HEALTH : Announces Presentation of Internal Immuno-Oncology Programs at American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting
BU
02:01aVostok Emerging Finance buybacks during w.13
GL
02:01aBEST'S MARKET SEGMENT REPORT : AM Best Assigns Stable Outlook on French Life Market
BU
02:01aGrandVision announces CFO succession
GL
02:01aVELA : 's DMA Platform Further Expands into APAC
BU
02:01aKINNEVIK : Notice to attend the Annual General Meeting
GL
02:01aLUMIBIRD : Confirms Its Potential for Profitable Growth in 2018
BU
02:01aCALEDONIA MINING CORPORATION PLC (NYSE AMERICAN : CMCL, AIM: CMCL, TSX: CAL) Notice of Availability of AGM Materials
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BLACKROCK INC : EXCLUSIVE: Investors drop out of two groups vying for Petrobras' gas pipeline unit - sources
2MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : 'Impossible' meatless patty gets Burger King Whopper test
3BP : BP : reveals net oil and gas output in Azerbaijan
4NK LUKOIL PAO : NK LUKOIL : Russia's LUKOIL eyes to expand its presence in Azerbaijan
5REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS : REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : ERSE proposal for tariffs and prices for..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About