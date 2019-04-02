Electric Motor Company YASA Launches New Series of Motor Controllers

** First controller in the series delivers 200kVA for propulsion and generation applications**

**Coupled with YASA electric motors, offers best-in-class packaging, efficiency and control dynamics**

YASA, the world’s leading manufacturer of axial-flux electric motors, today announced availability of the first in a new series of motor controllers (inverters) for propulsion and generation applications in pure electric and hybrid vehicles.

The new Si400 controller delivers 200kVA (400V and 500 Arms) from a 5 litre package weighing just 5.75kg. The controller features innovative thermal management including dielectric oil cooling and is suitable for use with induction, permanent magnet and axial-flux electric motors. When coupled with YASA’s axial-flux electric motors, the Si400 controller offers best-in-class efficiency and control dynamics.

YASA’s new controller series provides powertrain designers with new ways to optimise vehicle performance, range and cost. Si400 samples are available to OEM and tier-one customers. This news follows the Company’s announcement in February of a long-term innovation agreement with a global automotive OEM.

Speaking of the launch, YASA CEO Chris Harris said; “With this new series of controllers, we’re responding to our customers’ demand for increased flexibility in powertrain design. The first release in the series, the Si400, is significantly smaller and lighter than competitive products and when coupled with our axial-flux motors enables significant improvements in vehicle performance, range and cost. This will mean greater choice for consumers, increasing the already rapid adoption of electric vehicles and setting the bar for driving experiences.”

YASA is the world’s leading manufacturer of axial-flux electric motors and controllers for automotive and aerospace applications. YASA’s proprietary electric motor and controller products offer the smallest, lightest form factor for a given power and torque requirement. The privately-held company is based in Oxford, the UK’s automotive manufacturing heartland. Investors include Parkwalk Advisors and Universal Partners.

