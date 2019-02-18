Log in
Electric Motor Company YASA Signs Innovation Agreement with Global Automotive Manufacturer

02/18/2019 | 01:06am EST

** YASA and global automotive OEM to engage in long-term joint innovation, developing custom solutions for hybrid & pure electric vehicles **

** Announcement follows YASA’s opening of new series production facility in 2018 **

YASA, the world’s leading manufacturer of axial-flux electric motors and controllers, today announced signing a long-term joint innovation agreement with a global automotive OEM. The partnership will focus on developing custom electric motor and controller solutions for the OEM’s high-performance hybrid and pure electric vehicles.

YASA axial-flux electric motor (segmented) (Photo: Business Wire)

YASA axial-flux electric motor (segmented)

YASA’s innovative axial-flux electric motor and controller designs offer best-in-class power and torque densities and are ideally suited to both hybrid and pure electric vehicle applications. Under the agreement, YASA and the OEM will work together to leverage YASA’s technology to improve vehicle performance whilst reducing vehicle weight.

This news follows YASA’s announcement last year of a new 100,000 unit capacity series production facility in Oxford, UK. In addition to automotive, YASA are also addressing the burgeoning electric aerospace market. Last month, the Company announced partnering with Rolls-Royce to provide the electric motors to power the world’s fastest electric airplane, scheduled for launch in 2020.

Speaking of the Innovation Agreement, YASA’s CEO Chris Harris said, “This agreement brings together one of the world’s best-known automotive manufacturers with YASA, the world’s leading supplier of axial-flux electric motors and controllers. Our companies both share the same passion for innovation and the same unwavering commitment to excellence. Through this long-term collaboration, we are developing custom electric motor and controller solutions that will power unsurpassed driving experiences and set the bar for high-performance hybrid and pure electric vehicles.”

EDITOR’S NOTES

YASA http://www.yasa.com/

YASA is the world’s leading manufacturer of axial-flux electric motors and controllers for automotive and aerospace applications. YASA’s proprietary electric motor and controller products offer the smallest, lightest form factor for a given power and torque requirement. The privately-held company is based in Oxford, the UK’s automotive manufacturing heartland. Investors include Parkwalk Advisors and Universal Partners.


© Business Wire 2019
