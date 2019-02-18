Electric Motor Company YASA Signs Innovation Agreement with Global Automotive Manufacturer

YASA,
the world’s leading manufacturer of axial-flux electric motors and
controllers, today announced signing a long-term joint innovation
agreement with a global automotive OEM. The partnership will focus on
developing custom electric motor and controller solutions for the OEM’s
high-performance hybrid and pure electric vehicles.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190217005021/en/
YASA axial-flux electric motor (segmented) (Photo: Business Wire)
YASA’s innovative axial-flux electric motor and controller designs offer
best-in-class power and torque densities and are ideally suited to both
hybrid and pure electric vehicle applications. Under the agreement, YASA
and the OEM will work together to leverage YASA’s technology to improve
vehicle performance whilst reducing vehicle weight.
This news follows YASA’s announcement last year of a new 100,000 unit
capacity series production facility in Oxford, UK. In addition to
automotive, YASA are also addressing the burgeoning electric aerospace
market. Last month, the Company announced partnering
with Rolls-Royce to provide the electric motors to power the world’s
fastest electric airplane, scheduled for launch in 2020.
Speaking of the Innovation Agreement, YASA’s CEO Chris Harris said,
“This agreement brings together one of the world’s best-known automotive
manufacturers with YASA, the world’s leading supplier of axial-flux
electric motors and controllers. Our companies both share the same
passion for innovation and the same unwavering commitment to excellence.
Through this long-term collaboration, we are developing custom electric
motor and controller solutions that will power unsurpassed driving
experiences and set the bar for high-performance hybrid and pure
electric vehicles.”
EDITOR’S NOTES
YASA http://www.yasa.com/
YASA is the world’s leading manufacturer of axial-flux electric motors
and controllers for automotive and aerospace applications. YASA’s
proprietary electric motor and controller products offer the smallest,
lightest form factor for a given power and torque requirement. The
privately-held company is based in Oxford, the UK’s automotive
manufacturing heartland. Investors include Parkwalk
Advisors and Universal
Partners.
