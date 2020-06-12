Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Electric Propulsion Satellite Market 2020-2024 | Growing Preference for Hosted Payload to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 12:51pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the electric propulsion satellite market and it is poised to grow by USD 10.18 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200612005315/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Propulsion Satellite Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electric Propulsion Satellite Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Electric Propulsion Satellite Market Download free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., Airbus SE, Ball Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., OHB SE, Safran SA, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Growing preference for hosted payload has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/electric-propulsion-satellite-market-industry-analysis

Electric Propulsion Satellite Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Electric Propulsion Satellite Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Hybrid
    • All-electric
  • Geographic Landscape
    • North America
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41520

Electric Propulsion Satellite Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The electric propulsion satellite market report covers the following areas:

  • Electric Propulsion Satellite Market Size
  • Electric Propulsion Satellite Market Trends
  • Electric Propulsion Satellite Market Analysis

This study identifies the miniaturization of radar cameras as one of the prime reasons driving the electric propulsion satellite market growth during the next few years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Electric Propulsion Satellite Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist electric propulsion satellite market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the electric propulsion satellite market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the electric propulsion satellite market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric propulsion satellite market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Hybrid - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • All-electric - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.
  • Airbus SE
  • Ball Corp.
  • Lockheed Martin Corp.
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
  • Northrop Grumman Corp.
  • OHB SE
  • Safran SA
  • Thales Group
  • The Boeing Co.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:03pFIRST FINANCIAL NORTHWEST, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
02:01pCATENA MEDIA : publishes a supplement to prospectus
AQ
02:01pOTSO GOLD : Shareholder Update
AQ
02:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a National Class Action Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) on Behalf of Investors
BU
02:01pBurden of COVID-19 on the Market & Rehabilitation Plan | Surgical Mask Market 2020-2024 | Frequent Outbreak of Epidemics to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
02:01pARAMARK : Purdue Partners With Aramark to Manage West Lafayette Retail Dining
BU
01:58pDEADLINE ALERT FOR ELAN, R, AND HBB : The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
GL
01:56pINDEPENDENT BANK GROUP, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01:54pGOLDEN MINERALS CO : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:52pAPPIAN CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GAMES WORKSHOP GROUP PLC : GAMES WORKSHOP : Trading update on close of financial year ended 31 May 2020
2AUSTRALIAN AGRICULTURAL COMPANY LIMI : Luxury food industry turns sour amid global coronavirus lockdowns
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : WALL ST WEEK AHEAD: Investors bet bounce in value stocks will stick
4ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY : SPECIAL REPORT: Vast amounts of Venezuelan oil are hidden en route to China, bypassing U..
5PEARSON PLC : Pearson shares jump 11% as activist Cevian discloses stake

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group