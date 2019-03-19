Electric Supply Interruption in Seri Kembangan and Equine Park: TNB Apologises

19/03/2019

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) apologises to users who are affected by the electric power supply interruption at Seri Kembangan and Equine Park following damages at the Serdang Raya Main Intake Substations at 3:56pm yesterday.

'We understand that this has inconvenienced users, therefore, our officers have been working diligently since the interruption to restore electric supply as quickly as possible,' said Wan Nazmy Wan Mahmood, Senior General Manager (Asset Management) in Distribution Network.

'Efforts to restore electric supply began immediately with two-thirds (67%) of affected users receiving their supply in two hours through grid supply, whereas the rest received theirs through mobile generators.

According to him, supply was restored in stages starting from 5:00pm yesterday until 12:00pm today, with 85% of users getting their supply back.

As of now, 131 sets of mobile generators were used to restore supply from 6:00pm yesterday, whereas the remaining 39 are expected to complete restoration works by 2:00pm today.

'We advise affected users to obtain latest updates from the TNB CareLine Facebook page, or by contacting the TNB CareLine at 15454,' said Wan Nazmy.

He also added that damages to the Serdang Raya Main Intake Substations were caused by damages on the 33kV Distribution Panel Equipment. Repair works at the Main Intake Substations are expected to be complete tomorrow.

'We thank all users for their patience while supply restoration works and repair works to the Serdang Raya Main Intake Substations are underway,' he said.