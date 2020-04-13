Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market 2019-2023 | Adoption of multi-speed transmission to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the electric vehicle transmission system market and it is poised to grow by USD 68.39 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 46% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Eaton, GKN (Melrose Industries PLC), OC Oerlikon Management AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants. The adoption of multi-speed transmission will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Adoption of multi-speed transmission has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market is segmented as below:
-
Type
-
Multi-speed Transmission
-
Single-speed Transmission
-
Geographic Landscape
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
North America
-
South America
-
The Middle East
-
Africa
Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our electric vehicle transmission system market report covers the following areas:
-
Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market Size
-
Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market Trends
-
Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies use of light-weight transmission design as one of the prime reasons driving the electric vehicle transmission system market growth during the next few years.
Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the electric vehicle transmission system market, including some of the vendors such as AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., BorgWarner Inc., Eaton, GKN (Melrose Industries PLC), OC Oerlikon Management AG, and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the electric vehicle transmission system market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Electric Vehicle Transmission System Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist electric vehicle transmission system market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the electric vehicle transmission system market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the electric vehicle transmission system market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electric vehicle transmission system market vendors
Table Of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
-
2.1 Preface
-
2.2 Preface
-
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
-
Market definition
-
Market sizing 2018
-
Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
-
Bargaining power of buyers
-
Bargaining power of suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Threat of substitutes
-
Threat of rivalry
-
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
-
Market segmentation by type
-
Comparison by type
-
Multi-speed transmission - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Single-speed transmission - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
-
Geographic segmentation
-
Geographic comparison
-
APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
-
Market drivers
-
Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
-
Use of light-weight transmission design
-
Integration of transmission system with other electric powertrain components to form electric drive units
-
Growing adoption of power-split CVT systems
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
-
Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.
-
BorgWarner Inc.
-
Eaton
-
GKN (Melrose Industries PLC)
-
OC Oerlikon Management AG
-
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
PART 14: APPENDIX
-
Research methodology
-
List of abbreviations
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
