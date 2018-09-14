SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced
the release of their Global
Electrical Services Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005532/en/
Electrical Services Market: Electrical Distribution, Electrical Services Provider, Supplier Market Ecosystem, Procurement Process Insights, Cost-benefit Analysis, and Spend Growth Data Now Available from SpendEdge (Graphic: Business Wire)
The growing requirement to improve and maintain the reliability of the
electrical distribution equipment at office spaces, manufacturing
facilities, and industrial facilities is propelling the demand
for the electrical distribution services, globally. The electrical
services market’s growth can also be attributed to the increasing focus
on repair and maintenance of existing electrical equipment and fixtures
across multiple industries.
“Buyers are advised to select electrical services providers who employ
web-based forms for order and procurement processes to minimize data
validation cycle times,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib
Bora. “Additionally, electrical service providers should be
evaluated on their expertise in the service segments that match the
buyer’s business requirements,” added Tridib.
Fulfilling crucial parameters is critical to ensure the effective
scheduling of electrical distribution equipment to avoid the operational
downtimes. Request
a FREE sample report to gain functional insights on such
parameters along with effective pricing strategies that are tuned to the
core requirements of your specific business segments.
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to
play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the
electrical services market.
-
Need to improve and maintain electrical distribution equipment for
business spaces.
-
Growth in the number of construction projects across regions like
MEA, APAC, and North America.
-
Not what you are looking for? Our industry experts will work
directly with you to understand your requirements and offer customized
information! Get
in touch
|
|
SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report
purchases. Buy two reports and
get the third one for free.
|
SpendEdge’s procurement
market intelligence reports for the facility
management category offer a comprehensive overview of the supplier
positioning matrix and supplier benchmarking criteria, which aid the
buyers in their critical decision-making process during the procurement
process. The reports also analyze the key category pricing strategies to
help both the buyers and the suppliers in designing a cost-effective
procurement model. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide insights on
the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.
Report scope snapshot: Electrical services market
Category pricing insights
-
Total cost of ownership analysis
-
Overview of pricing models
-
Comparison of pricing models
-
Interested to know more about the scope of our reports? Download
a FREE sample
Category management strategy
-
Supplier and buyer KPIs
-
Outsourcing category management activities
-
Category management objectives
-
Want customized information? Talk
to us
Suppliers selection
-
Supplier selection criteria
-
Service level agreement
-
Supplier evaluation metrics
-
To view this report’s table of contents, Download
a FREE sample
Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription
platform, SpendEdge
Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports
for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape,
markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a
button. Start
your 14-day FREE trial now.
Related Reports:
About SpendEdge:
SpendEdge
shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We
are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+
Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous
industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time
procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement
professionals make informed decisions.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005532/en/