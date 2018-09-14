Electrical Services Market: Electrical Distribution, Electrical Services Provider, Supplier Market Ecosystem, Procurement Process Insights, Cost-Benefit Analysis, and Spend Growth Data Now Available From SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Electrical Services Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report.

The growing requirement to improve and maintain the reliability of the electrical distribution equipment at office spaces, manufacturing facilities, and industrial facilities is propelling the demand for the electrical distribution services, globally. The electrical services market’s growth can also be attributed to the increasing focus on repair and maintenance of existing electrical equipment and fixtures across multiple industries.

“Buyers are advised to select electrical services providers who employ web-based forms for order and procurement processes to minimize data validation cycle times,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. “Additionally, electrical service providers should be evaluated on their expertise in the service segments that match the buyer’s business requirements,” added Tridib.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the electrical services market.

Need to improve and maintain electrical distribution equipment for business spaces.

Growth in the number of construction projects across regions like MEA, APAC, and North America.

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the facility management category offer a comprehensive overview of the supplier positioning matrix and supplier benchmarking criteria, which aid the buyers in their critical decision-making process during the procurement process. The reports also analyze the key category pricing strategies to help both the buyers and the suppliers in designing a cost-effective procurement model. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Electrical services market

Category pricing insights

Total cost of ownership analysis

Overview of pricing models

Comparison of pricing models

Category management strategy

Supplier and buyer KPIs

Outsourcing category management activities

Category management objectives

Suppliers selection

Supplier selection criteria

Service level agreement

Supplier evaluation metrics

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions.

