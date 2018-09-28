Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Electro Power Systems: First Half Results as of 30 June 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2018 | 06:50pm CEST

Continuing double digit growth, while becoming ENGIE Eps

Regulatory News:

Electro Power Systems (Paris:EPS):

Revenues up 40% like-for-like confirm the growth trend while pipeline accelerating to EUR 244 million is a confirmation of the strong support of ENGIE as industrial partner.

That is why EPS becomes ENGIE Eps, further strengthening integration synergies and the commitment towards a global scale up within the ENGIE group.

2018 first half key figures

Revenues amounting to EUR 1.4 million under IFRS 15 increased by 40% to EUR 5.4 million on a like-for-like basis according to IAS 11-18, the standard used for comparison with the 2017 first half.

Growth is mainly driven by the deployment of grid-support solutions in Europe: in particular the 20MW storage system in Spain and battery storage systems in Italy and Belgium. In parallel, microgrids and smart islands projects in Italy, Singapore and in the Comoros Islands are under construction and should mainly contribute to the 2018 second half revenues.

Pipeline to date increased by 53% to EUR 244 million compared with the 2017 first half – mainly composed of microgrids – of which 66% in Asia Pacific and with ENGIE involved in over two-thirds of the projects, demonstration of its strong support as industrial partner. Approx. EUR 70 million of that pipeline – already secured via signed power agreements with the off-taker – is in the final stage of the project development and due diligence phase.

Project Backlog as of today is EUR 20.5 million (EUR 24.5 million under IFRS 15), up 49% on a like-for-like basis compared with the 2017 first half, of which EUR 9.5 million of final and irrevocable orders on an EPC basis, and EUR 11 million of projects secured on a Power Purchase Agreements basis, for which financing is currently being structured.

Gross margin reduced to 24% and EBITDA according to IAS 11-18 amounts to EUR -2,6 million mainly due to conversion over the period of almost entirely grid-support solutions. During the second half 2018, revenues will derive mainly from the current Project Backlog, 84% of which is constituted by Microgrids, that contribute more positively to gross margin and eventually EBITDA.

Net Financial Position stood at EUR -13.2 million, down EUR 0.9 million compared to end December 2017. It does not include the EUR 30.3 million capital increase successfully completed in August 2018.

R&D investment amounted to EUR 1.1 million and, including the R&D not capitalized, represents 20% of revenues under IAS 11-18, confirming the strong commitment to continuous innovation, research and development.

A new identity: EPS is now ENGIE Eps

EPS launches the new corporate brand identity and commercial name, becoming ENGIE Eps. All information will be available at the new corporate website www.engie-eps.com.

The new identity embodies shared values and heritage: the technological edge of EPS and the ambition of ENGIE of providing energy for everyone and in all cultures.

With this new name, ENGIE Eps reaffirms that everybody shall have access to affordable and reliable renewable energy. In parallel, it merges the global reach of ENGIE with the industrial footprint of EPS, devoted to bring 24/7 renewable and cheaper energy to any city, village, community or island powered by fossil fuels, and provide for a real solution to the 1 billion people that today have no access to electricity.

The acceleration of the integration process represents a bold ambition and the unrelenting drive towards a global scale up, confirmed by the pivotal role played by ENGIE in the huge increase in the pipeline of projects.

*** *** ***

The Half-Year 2018 Financial Report is available in the section Investors of the new corporate website: engie-eps.com/regulated-information

The investor conference call is scheduled on 1 October 2018 at 8:00am, dial-in and the presentation will be available in the new corporate website: engie-eps.com/financial-calendar

*** *** ***

About ENGIE Eps

ENGIE Eps operates in the sustainable energy sector, specialising in storage solutions and microgrids that enable intermittent renewable sources to be transformed into a stable power source. Listed on Euronext Paris (EPS:FP), ENGIE Eps is part of the ENGIE group and is listed in the CAC® Mid & Small and the CAC® All-Tradable indices. Its registered office is in Paris and conducts its research, development and manufacturing in Italy. Thanks to technology covered by 130 patents and applications, combined with more than 10 years of R&D, ENGIE Eps develops utility scale energy storage systems to stabilize electrical grids that are heavily penetrated by renewable sources in developed countries and microgrids in emerging economies to power off-grid areas at a lower cost than fossil fuels. As of 30 September 2018, ENGIE Eps has installed and has under commissioning energy storage and microgrids that provide energy to over 165,000 customers every day, with a total capacity output of 77MWh systems in 23 countries worldwide, including Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa.

More information on www.engie-eps.com

Forward looking statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are not undertakings as to the future performance of ENGIE Eps. Although ENGIE Eps considers that such statements are based on reasonable expectations and assumptions at the date of publication of this release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual performance to differ from those indicated or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include without limitation those explained or identified in the public documents filed by ENGIE Eps with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF), including those listed in the “Risk Factors” section of the ENGIE Eps (ex EPS) Registration Document filed with the AMF on 13 July 2018 (under number R.18-057). Investors and ENGIE Eps shareholders should note that if some or all of these risks are realized they may have a significant unfavorable impact on ENGIE Eps.

These forward looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology, including the verbs or terms “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “build- up”, “under discussion” or “potential customer”, “should” or “will”, “projects”, “backlog” or “pipeline” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They appear throughout this announcement and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the ENGIE Eps’ intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the ENGIE Eps’ results of business development, operations, financial position, prospects, financing strategies, expectations for product design and development, regulatory applications and approvals, reimbursement arrangements, costs of sales and market penetration. In addition, even if the ENGIE Eps’ results of operations, financial position and growth, and the development of the markets and the industry in which ENGIE Eps operates, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. The forward-looking statements herein speak only at the date of this announcement. ENGIE Eps does not have the obligation and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements.

           
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

(amounts in Euro)

 

30/06/2018

 

31/12/2017

 

30/06/2017

Revenues   1,428,893   9,898,994   3,881,390
Other Income   42,792   107,371   13,394
TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME   1,471,685   10,006,365   3,894,784
Cost of goods sold   (1,094,152)   (6,030,347)   (2,397,671)
GROSS MARGIN FROM SALES   377,532   3,976,018   1,497,114
% on Revenues 26%   40%   39%
Personnel costs   (2,186,498)   (3,503,332)   (2,222,127)
Other operating expenses (1)   (712,701)   (2,102,364)   (855,141)
Other costs for R&D and industrial operations   (248,793)   (115,026)   (47,295)
EBITDA excluding Stock Option and Incentive Plans expenses (2)   (2,770,459)   (1,744,704)   (1,627,449)
Amortization and depreciation   (634,923)   (1,276,156)   (614,323)
Impairment and write down   (63,166)   (65,174)   26,106
Non recurring income and expenses   (1,506,077)   (2,576,662)   (872,289)
Stock options and Incentive plans   (1,165,957)   (331,539)   (246,917)
EBIT   (6,140,582)   (5,994,235)   (3,334,872)
Net financial income and expenses   (797,998)   (747,538)   (147,809)
Revaluation of European Investment Bank warrants liabilities (IFRS 2) and other impacts of EIB loan prepayment   3,777,134   (3,086,219)   0
Income Taxes   53,163   818,482   47,960
NET INCOME (LOSS)   (3,108,282)   (9,009,510)   (3,434,721)
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the parent company   (3,108,282)   (9,009,510)   (3,434,721)
Non-controlling interests   0   0   0
Basic earnings per share   (0.35)   (1.10)   (0.43)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding   8,816,135   8,155,295   7,941,955
Diluted earnings per share (3)   (0.35)   (1.10)   (0.43)

(1) In order to be clear and comprehensive, in the Notes to the Consolidated Fianacial Statements, Installation costs incurred in 2017

(2) EBITDA excluding Stock Option and Incentive Plans expenses is not defined by IFRS
(3) Considering the negative net result, Diluted earnings per share has been aligned to Basic earnings per share
           
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

IAS 11 and IAS 18 comparable

(amounts in Euro)

 

30/06/2018 (1)

  

31/12/2017

 

30/06/2017

Revenues   5,420,566   9,898,994   3,881,390
Other Income   42,792   107,371   13,394
TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME   5,463,358   10,006,365   3,894,784
Cost of goods sold   (4,178,469)   (6,030,347)   (2,397,671)
GROSS MARGIN FROM SALES   1,284,888   3,976,018   1,497,114
% on Revenues 24%   40%   39%
Personnel costs   (2,186,498)   (3,503,332)   (2,222,127)
Other operating expenses   (712,701)   (2,102,364)   (855,141)
Other costs for R&D and industrial operations   (1,033,944)   (115,026)   (47,295)
EBITDA excluding Stock Option and Incentive Plans expenses (2)   (2,648,254)   (1,744,704)   (1,627,449)
Amortization and depreciation   (634,923)   (1,276,156)   (614,323)
Impairment and write down   (63,166)   (65,174)   26,106
Non recurring income and expenses   (1,506,077)   (2,576,662)   (872,289)
Stock options and Incentive plans   (1,165,957)   (331,539)   (246,917)
EBIT   (6,018,378)   (5,994,235)   (3,334,872)
Net financial income and expenses   (797,998)   (747,538)   (147,809)
Revaluation of European Investment Bank warrants liabilities (IFRS 2) and other impacts of EIB loan prepayment   3,777,134   (3,086,219)   0
Income Taxes   53,163   818,482   47,960
NET INCOME (LOSS)   (2,986,079)   (9,009,510)   (3,434,721)
(1) Like-for-like, based on a comparable scope of accounting standards under IAS 11 and IAS 18
(2) EBITDA excluding Stock Option and Incentive Plans expenses is not defined by IFRS
 
           
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(amounts in Euro)

 

30/06/2018

 

31/12/2017

 

30/06/2017

NET INCOME (LOSS)   (3,108,282)   (9,009,510)   (3,434,721)

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations and other
differences

  8,484   (23,095)   (18,942)
Actuarial gain and (losses) on employee benefits   5,867   44,263   61,251
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of tax   14,350   21,168   42,310
Total comprehensive income for the year, net of tax   (3,093,932)   (8,988,342)   (3,392,411)
Attributable to Equity holders of the parent company   (3,093,932)   (8,988,342)   (3,392,411)
           
ASSETS

(amounts in Euro)

 

30/06/2018

 

31/12/2017

 

30/06/2017

Property, plant and equipment   732,618   753,412   793,919
Intangible assets   6,723,850   6,264,545   4,714,958
Other non current financial assets   74,287   73,757   164,779
TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS   7,530,755   7,091,714   5,673,656
Trade receivables   2,171,071   7,930,919   5,694,505
Inventories   8,942,062   997,352   1,205,901
Other current assets   1,154,696   3,184,393   1,524,459
Cash and cash equivalent   3,900,009   4,237,540   11,393,329
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS   16,167,838   16,350,204   19,818,194
TOTAL ASSETS   23,698,593   23,441,918   25,491,850
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

(amounts in Euro)

  6/30/2018   12/31/2017   6/30/2017
Issued capital   1,915,029   1,687,926   1,605,943
Share premium   20,550,878   19,451,395   18,082,718
Other Reserves   5,753,829   6,431,264   6,260,799
Retained Earnings   (30,297,493)   (20,198,389)   (20,156,287)
Profit (Loss) for the period before Revaluation of European Investment Bank warrants liabilities (IFRS 2)   (6,885,416)   (5,923,291)   (3,434,722)
Total Equity before European Investment Bank variation (IFRS 2)   (8,963,172)   1,448,905   2,358,451
Revaluation of European Investment Bank warrants liabilities (IFRS 2) - Impact on Net Profit   3,777,134   (3,086,219)   0
TOTAL EQUITY   (5,186,038)   (1,637,314)   2,358,451
Severance indemnity reserve and Employees' benefits   2,075,652   688,821   650,432
Non current financial liabilities   2,313,179   13,403,102   14,236,478
Other financial liabilities - Revaluation of European Investment Bank warrants liabilities (IFRS 2)   0   3,086,219   0
Non current deferred tax liabilities   61,890   107,285   152,681
TOTAL NON CURRENT LIABILITIES   4,450,721   17,285,427   15,039,591
Trade payables   3,952,702   3,073,080   3,704,318
Other current liabilities   5,658,747   1,546,769   1,234,148
Current financial liabilities   14,822,462   3,154,739   3,155,342
Income tax payable   0   19,218   0
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES   24,433,911   7,793,806   8,093,808
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES   23,698,593   23,441,918   25,491,850
   
           
ASSETS

(amounts in Euro)

 

30/06/2018(1)

  

31/12/2017

 

30/06/2017

Property, plant and equipment   732,618   753,412   793,919
Intangible assets   6,723,850   6,264,545   4,714,958
Other non current financial assets   74,287   73,757   164,779
TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS   7,530,755   7,091,714   5,673,656
Trade receivables   2,171,071   7,930,919   5,694,505
Inventories   8,942,062   997,352   1,205,901
Other current assets   1,154,696   3,184,393   1,524,459
Cash and cash equivalent   3,900,009   4,237,540   11,393,329
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS   16,167,838   16,350,204   19,818,194
TOTAL ASSETS   23,698,593   23,441,918   25,491,850
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

(amounts in Euro)

  6/30/2018   12/31/2017   6/30/2017
Issued capital   1,915,029   1,687,926   1,605,943
Share premium   20,550,878   19,451,395   18,082,718
Other Reserves   5,753,829   6,431,264   6,260,799
Retained Earnings   (30,297,493)   (20,198,389)   (20,156,287)
Profit (Loss) for the period before Revaluation of European Investment Bank warrants liabilities (IFRS 2)   (6,885,416)   (5,923,291)   (3,434,722)
Total Equity before European Investment Bank variation (IFRS 2)   (8,963,172)   1,448,905   2,358,451
Revaluation of European Investment Bank warrants liabilities (IFRS 2) - Impact on Net Profit   3,777,134   (3,086,219)   0
TOTAL EQUITY   (5,186,038)   (1,637,314)   2,358,451
Severance indemnity reserve and Employees' benefits   2,075,652   688,821   650,432
Non current financial liabilities   2,313,179   13,403,102   14,236,478
Other financial liabilities - Revaluation of European Investment Bank warrants liabilities (IFRS 2)   0   3,086,219   0
Non current deferred tax liabilities   61,890   107,285   152,681
TOTAL NON CURRENT LIABILITIES   4,450,721   17,285,427   15,039,591
Trade payables   3,952,702   3,073,080   3,704,318
Other current liabilities   5,658,747   1,546,769   1,234,148
Current financial liabilities   14,822,462   3,154,739   3,155,342
Income tax payable   0   19,218   0
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES   24,433,911   7,793,806   8,093,808
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES   23,698,593   23,441,918   25,491,850
   

(1) Like-for-like, based on a comparable scope of accounting standards under IAS 11 and IAS 18

           
CASH FLOW STATEMENT

(amounts in Euro)

 

30/06/2018

 

31/12/2017

 

30/06/2017

Net Income or Loss   (3,108,282)   (9,009,510)   (3,434,722)
Revaluation of European Investment Bank warrants liabilities (IFRS 2) and other impacts of EIB loan prepayment   (3,777,134)   3,086,219   0
Amortisation and depreciation   634,923   1,276,156   614,323
Impairment and write down   63,166   65,173   (26,106)
Stock option and incentive plans impact   643,962   331,539   246,917
Defined Benefit Plan   147,364   0   61,251
Non-cash variation in bank debts   88,904   486,276   0
Working capital adjustments            
Decrease (increase) in tax assets   714,203   (719,765)   0
Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables and prepayments   5,410,135   (4,684,855)   (879,527)
Decrease (increase) in inventories   (4,108,592)   146,800   (61,749)
Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables   2,340,922   (1,259,936)   (915,140)
Increase (decrease) in non current assets and liabilities   (820,065)   697,176   (17,075)
Net cash flows from operating activities   (1,770,494)   (9,584,726)   (4,411,828)
   
Investments            
Net Decrease (Increase) in intangible assets   (992,234)   (2,581,110)   (568,770)
Net Cash flow deriving from business combination   0   0   7,165
Net Decrease (Increase) in tangible assets   (81,199)   (147,741)   10,832
Net cash flows from investments activities   (1,073,433)   (2,728,851)   (550,773)
 
Financing            
Increase (decrease) in bank debts   1,179,811   9,524,186   10,844,441
Shareholders cash injection   1,326,586   1,480,243   29,581
Purchase of treasury shares   0   62,294   (2,486)
Warrants   0   6,605   6,605
Net cash flows from financing activities   2,506,397   11,073,328   10,878,141
Net cash and cash equivalent at the beginning of the period   4,237,540   5,477,790   5,477,790
NET CASH FLOW FOR THE PERIOD   (337,530)   (1,240,249)   5,915,540
NET CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD   3,900,009   4,237,540   11,393,330


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:28pAMERIGROUP : Ranked Among Top Medicaid Plans in Texas by NCQA
BU
01:27pAMREST : Application for suspension of trading of AmRest shares in connection with the change of ISIN
PU
01:27pEMERA : Approves Quarterly Dividends
PU
01:26pNAVYA : With driverless cars investors don't care if you're first
AQ
01:25pGoogle CEO will testify before U.S. House on bias accusations
RE
01:25pVTB BANK : (Armenia) announces the restart of SME lending
AQ
01:25pCharges LendingClub Asset Management and Former Executives With Misleading Investors and Breaching Fiduciary Duty
NE
01:25pEstre Ambiental Announces First Half 2018 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details
GL
01:24pAFCON : Television blackout for Afcon possible
AQ
01:24pLENDINGCLUB : Charges LendingClub Asset Management and Former Executives With Misleading Investors and Breaching Fiduciary Duty
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. regulator sues Musk for fraud, seeks to remove him from Tesla
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : In a U.S. manufacturing hub, no illusions about tariffs and jobs
3EASYJET : EASYJET : profit boosted by Ryanair cancellations
4TELE2 AB : TELE2 : Change in the number of votes in Tele2
5THYSSENKRUPP : THYSSENKRUPP : Feeling the Heat, Germany's Thyssenkrupp to Split in Two

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.