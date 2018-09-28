Electro Power Systems: First Half Results as of 30 June 2018

Continuing double digit growth, while becoming ENGIE Eps

Electro Power Systems (Paris:EPS):

Revenues up 40% like-for-like confirm the growth trend while pipeline accelerating to EUR 244 million is a confirmation of the strong support of ENGIE as industrial partner.

That is why EPS becomes ENGIE Eps, further strengthening integration synergies and the commitment towards a global scale up within the ENGIE group.

2018 first half key figures

Revenues amounting to EUR 1.4 million under IFRS 15 increased by 40% to EUR 5.4 million on a like-for-like basis according to IAS 11-18, the standard used for comparison with the 2017 first half.

Growth is mainly driven by the deployment of grid-support solutions in Europe: in particular the 20MW storage system in Spain and battery storage systems in Italy and Belgium. In parallel, microgrids and smart islands projects in Italy, Singapore and in the Comoros Islands are under construction and should mainly contribute to the 2018 second half revenues.

Pipeline to date increased by 53% to EUR 244 million compared with the 2017 first half – mainly composed of microgrids – of which 66% in Asia Pacific and with ENGIE involved in over two-thirds of the projects, demonstration of its strong support as industrial partner. Approx. EUR 70 million of that pipeline – already secured via signed power agreements with the off-taker – is in the final stage of the project development and due diligence phase.

Project Backlog as of today is EUR 20.5 million (EUR 24.5 million under IFRS 15), up 49% on a like-for-like basis compared with the 2017 first half, of which EUR 9.5 million of final and irrevocable orders on an EPC basis, and EUR 11 million of projects secured on a Power Purchase Agreements basis, for which financing is currently being structured.

Gross margin reduced to 24% and EBITDA according to IAS 11-18 amounts to EUR -2,6 million mainly due to conversion over the period of almost entirely grid-support solutions. During the second half 2018, revenues will derive mainly from the current Project Backlog, 84% of which is constituted by Microgrids, that contribute more positively to gross margin and eventually EBITDA.

Net Financial Position stood at EUR -13.2 million, down EUR 0.9 million compared to end December 2017. It does not include the EUR 30.3 million capital increase successfully completed in August 2018.

R&D investment amounted to EUR 1.1 million and, including the R&D not capitalized, represents 20% of revenues under IAS 11-18, confirming the strong commitment to continuous innovation, research and development.

A new identity: EPS is now ENGIE Eps

EPS launches the new corporate brand identity and commercial name, becoming ENGIE Eps. All information will be available at the new corporate website www.engie-eps.com.

The new identity embodies shared values and heritage: the technological edge of EPS and the ambition of ENGIE of providing energy for everyone and in all cultures.

With this new name, ENGIE Eps reaffirms that everybody shall have access to affordable and reliable renewable energy. In parallel, it merges the global reach of ENGIE with the industrial footprint of EPS, devoted to bring 24/7 renewable and cheaper energy to any city, village, community or island powered by fossil fuels, and provide for a real solution to the 1 billion people that today have no access to electricity.

The acceleration of the integration process represents a bold ambition and the unrelenting drive towards a global scale up, confirmed by the pivotal role played by ENGIE in the huge increase in the pipeline of projects.

The Half-Year 2018 Financial Report is available in the section Investors of the new corporate website: engie-eps.com/regulated-information

The investor conference call is scheduled on 1 October 2018 at 8:00am, dial-in and the presentation will be available in the new corporate website: engie-eps.com/financial-calendar

About ENGIE Eps

ENGIE Eps operates in the sustainable energy sector, specialising in storage solutions and microgrids that enable intermittent renewable sources to be transformed into a stable power source. Listed on Euronext Paris (EPS:FP), ENGIE Eps is part of the ENGIE group and is listed in the CAC® Mid & Small and the CAC® All-Tradable indices. Its registered office is in Paris and conducts its research, development and manufacturing in Italy. Thanks to technology covered by 130 patents and applications, combined with more than 10 years of R&D, ENGIE Eps develops utility scale energy storage systems to stabilize electrical grids that are heavily penetrated by renewable sources in developed countries and microgrids in emerging economies to power off-grid areas at a lower cost than fossil fuels. As of 30 September 2018, ENGIE Eps has installed and has under commissioning energy storage and microgrids that provide energy to over 165,000 customers every day, with a total capacity output of 77MWh systems in 23 countries worldwide, including Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa.

More information on www.engie-eps.com

Forward looking statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are not undertakings as to the future performance of ENGIE Eps. Although ENGIE Eps considers that such statements are based on reasonable expectations and assumptions at the date of publication of this release, they are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual performance to differ from those indicated or implied in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include without limitation those explained or identified in the public documents filed by ENGIE Eps with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF), including those listed in the “Risk Factors” section of the ENGIE Eps (ex EPS) Registration Document filed with the AMF on 13 July 2018 (under number R.18-057). Investors and ENGIE Eps shareholders should note that if some or all of these risks are realized they may have a significant unfavorable impact on ENGIE Eps.

These forward looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology, including the verbs or terms “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “build- up”, “under discussion” or “potential customer”, “should” or “will”, “projects”, “backlog” or “pipeline” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They appear throughout this announcement and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the ENGIE Eps’ intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the ENGIE Eps’ results of business development, operations, financial position, prospects, financing strategies, expectations for product design and development, regulatory applications and approvals, reimbursement arrangements, costs of sales and market penetration. In addition, even if the ENGIE Eps’ results of operations, financial position and growth, and the development of the markets and the industry in which ENGIE Eps operates, are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods. The forward-looking statements herein speak only at the date of this announcement. ENGIE Eps does not have the obligation and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (amounts in Euro) 30/06/2018 31/12/2017 30/06/2017 Revenues 1,428,893 9,898,994 3,881,390 Other Income 42,792 107,371 13,394 TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME 1,471,685 10,006,365 3,894,784 Cost of goods sold (1,094,152) (6,030,347) (2,397,671) GROSS MARGIN FROM SALES 377,532 3,976,018 1,497,114 % on Revenues 26% 40% 39% Personnel costs (2,186,498) (3,503,332) (2,222,127) Other operating expenses (1) (712,701) (2,102,364) (855,141) Other costs for R&D and industrial operations (248,793) (115,026) (47,295) EBITDA excluding Stock Option and Incentive Plans expenses (2) (2,770,459) (1,744,704) (1,627,449) Amortization and depreciation (634,923) (1,276,156) (614,323) Impairment and write down (63,166) (65,174) 26,106 Non recurring income and expenses (1,506,077) (2,576,662) (872,289) Stock options and Incentive plans (1,165,957) (331,539) (246,917) EBIT (6,140,582) (5,994,235) (3,334,872) Net financial income and expenses (797,998) (747,538) (147,809) Revaluation of European Investment Bank warrants liabilities (IFRS 2) and other impacts of EIB loan prepayment 3,777,134 (3,086,219) 0 Income Taxes 53,163 818,482 47,960 NET INCOME (LOSS) (3,108,282) (9,009,510) (3,434,721) Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent company (3,108,282) (9,009,510) (3,434,721) Non-controlling interests 0 0 0 Basic earnings per share (0.35) (1.10) (0.43) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding 8,816,135 8,155,295 7,941,955 Diluted earnings per share (3) (0.35) (1.10) (0.43) (1) In order to be clear and comprehensive, in the Notes to the Consolidated Fianacial Statements, Installation costs incurred in 2017 (2) EBITDA excluding Stock Option and Incentive Plans expenses is not defined by IFRS (3) Considering the negative net result, Diluted earnings per share has been aligned to Basic earnings per share

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT IAS 11 and IAS 18 comparable (amounts in Euro) 30/06/2018 (1) 31/12/2017 30/06/2017 Revenues 5,420,566 9,898,994 3,881,390 Other Income 42,792 107,371 13,394 TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME 5,463,358 10,006,365 3,894,784 Cost of goods sold (4,178,469) (6,030,347) (2,397,671) GROSS MARGIN FROM SALES 1,284,888 3,976,018 1,497,114 % on Revenues 24% 40% 39% Personnel costs (2,186,498) (3,503,332) (2,222,127) Other operating expenses (712,701) (2,102,364) (855,141) Other costs for R&D and industrial operations (1,033,944) (115,026) (47,295) EBITDA excluding Stock Option and Incentive Plans expenses (2) (2,648,254) (1,744,704) (1,627,449) Amortization and depreciation (634,923) (1,276,156) (614,323) Impairment and write down (63,166) (65,174) 26,106 Non recurring income and expenses (1,506,077) (2,576,662) (872,289) Stock options and Incentive plans (1,165,957) (331,539) (246,917) EBIT (6,018,378) (5,994,235) (3,334,872) Net financial income and expenses (797,998) (747,538) (147,809) Revaluation of European Investment Bank warrants liabilities (IFRS 2) and other impacts of EIB loan prepayment 3,777,134 (3,086,219) 0 Income Taxes 53,163 818,482 47,960 NET INCOME (LOSS) (2,986,079) (9,009,510) (3,434,721) (1) Like-for-like, based on a comparable scope of accounting standards under IAS 11 and IAS 18 (2) EBITDA excluding Stock Option and Incentive Plans expenses is not defined by IFRS

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (amounts in Euro) 30/06/2018 31/12/2017 30/06/2017 NET INCOME (LOSS) (3,108,282) (9,009,510) (3,434,721) Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations and other

differences 8,484 (23,095) (18,942) Actuarial gain and (losses) on employee benefits 5,867 44,263 61,251 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year, net of tax 14,350 21,168 42,310 Total comprehensive income for the year, net of tax (3,093,932) (8,988,342) (3,392,411) Attributable to Equity holders of the parent company (3,093,932) (8,988,342) (3,392,411)

ASSETS (amounts in Euro) 30/06/2018 31/12/2017 30/06/2017 Property, plant and equipment 732,618 753,412 793,919 Intangible assets 6,723,850 6,264,545 4,714,958 Other non current financial assets 74,287 73,757 164,779 TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS 7,530,755 7,091,714 5,673,656 Trade receivables 2,171,071 7,930,919 5,694,505 Inventories 8,942,062 997,352 1,205,901 Other current assets 1,154,696 3,184,393 1,524,459 Cash and cash equivalent 3,900,009 4,237,540 11,393,329 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 16,167,838 16,350,204 19,818,194 TOTAL ASSETS 23,698,593 23,441,918 25,491,850 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (amounts in Euro) 6/30/2018 12/31/2017 6/30/2017 Issued capital 1,915,029 1,687,926 1,605,943 Share premium 20,550,878 19,451,395 18,082,718 Other Reserves 5,753,829 6,431,264 6,260,799 Retained Earnings (30,297,493) (20,198,389) (20,156,287) Profit (Loss) for the period before Revaluation of European Investment Bank warrants liabilities (IFRS 2) (6,885,416) (5,923,291) (3,434,722) Total Equity before European Investment Bank variation (IFRS 2) (8,963,172) 1,448,905 2,358,451 Revaluation of European Investment Bank warrants liabilities (IFRS 2) - Impact on Net Profit 3,777,134 (3,086,219) 0 TOTAL EQUITY (5,186,038) (1,637,314) 2,358,451 Severance indemnity reserve and Employees' benefits 2,075,652 688,821 650,432 Non current financial liabilities 2,313,179 13,403,102 14,236,478 Other financial liabilities - Revaluation of European Investment Bank warrants liabilities (IFRS 2) 0 3,086,219 0 Non current deferred tax liabilities 61,890 107,285 152,681 TOTAL NON CURRENT LIABILITIES 4,450,721 17,285,427 15,039,591 Trade payables 3,952,702 3,073,080 3,704,318 Other current liabilities 5,658,747 1,546,769 1,234,148 Current financial liabilities 14,822,462 3,154,739 3,155,342 Income tax payable 0 19,218 0 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 24,433,911 7,793,806 8,093,808 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 23,698,593 23,441,918 25,491,850

ASSETS (amounts in Euro) 30/06/2018(1) 31/12/2017 30/06/2017 Property, plant and equipment 732,618 753,412 793,919 Intangible assets 6,723,850 6,264,545 4,714,958 Other non current financial assets 74,287 73,757 164,779 TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS 7,530,755 7,091,714 5,673,656 Trade receivables 2,171,071 7,930,919 5,694,505 Inventories 8,942,062 997,352 1,205,901 Other current assets 1,154,696 3,184,393 1,524,459 Cash and cash equivalent 3,900,009 4,237,540 11,393,329 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 16,167,838 16,350,204 19,818,194 TOTAL ASSETS 23,698,593 23,441,918 25,491,850 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (amounts in Euro) 6/30/2018 12/31/2017 6/30/2017 Issued capital 1,915,029 1,687,926 1,605,943 Share premium 20,550,878 19,451,395 18,082,718 Other Reserves 5,753,829 6,431,264 6,260,799 Retained Earnings (30,297,493) (20,198,389) (20,156,287) Profit (Loss) for the period before Revaluation of European Investment Bank warrants liabilities (IFRS 2) (6,885,416) (5,923,291) (3,434,722) Total Equity before European Investment Bank variation (IFRS 2) (8,963,172) 1,448,905 2,358,451 Revaluation of European Investment Bank warrants liabilities (IFRS 2) - Impact on Net Profit 3,777,134 (3,086,219) 0 TOTAL EQUITY (5,186,038) (1,637,314) 2,358,451 Severance indemnity reserve and Employees' benefits 2,075,652 688,821 650,432 Non current financial liabilities 2,313,179 13,403,102 14,236,478 Other financial liabilities - Revaluation of European Investment Bank warrants liabilities (IFRS 2) 0 3,086,219 0 Non current deferred tax liabilities 61,890 107,285 152,681 TOTAL NON CURRENT LIABILITIES 4,450,721 17,285,427 15,039,591 Trade payables 3,952,702 3,073,080 3,704,318 Other current liabilities 5,658,747 1,546,769 1,234,148 Current financial liabilities 14,822,462 3,154,739 3,155,342 Income tax payable 0 19,218 0 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 24,433,911 7,793,806 8,093,808 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 23,698,593 23,441,918 25,491,850 (1) Like-for-like, based on a comparable scope of accounting standards under IAS 11 and IAS 18

CASH FLOW STATEMENT (amounts in Euro) 30/06/2018 31/12/2017 30/06/2017 Net Income or Loss (3,108,282) (9,009,510) (3,434,722) Revaluation of European Investment Bank warrants liabilities (IFRS 2) and other impacts of EIB loan prepayment (3,777,134) 3,086,219 0 Amortisation and depreciation 634,923 1,276,156 614,323 Impairment and write down 63,166 65,173 (26,106) Stock option and incentive plans impact 643,962 331,539 246,917 Defined Benefit Plan 147,364 0 61,251 Non-cash variation in bank debts 88,904 486,276 0 Working capital adjustments Decrease (increase) in tax assets 714,203 (719,765) 0 Decrease (increase) in trade and other receivables and prepayments 5,410,135 (4,684,855) (879,527) Decrease (increase) in inventories (4,108,592) 146,800 (61,749) Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables 2,340,922 (1,259,936) (915,140) Increase (decrease) in non current assets and liabilities (820,065) 697,176 (17,075) Net cash flows from operating activities (1,770,494) (9,584,726) (4,411,828) Investments Net Decrease (Increase) in intangible assets (992,234) (2,581,110) (568,770) Net Cash flow deriving from business combination 0 0 7,165 Net Decrease (Increase) in tangible assets (81,199) (147,741) 10,832 Net cash flows from investments activities (1,073,433) (2,728,851) (550,773) Financing Increase (decrease) in bank debts 1,179,811 9,524,186 10,844,441 Shareholders cash injection 1,326,586 1,480,243 29,581 Purchase of treasury shares 0 62,294 (2,486) Warrants 0 6,605 6,605 Net cash flows from financing activities 2,506,397 11,073,328 10,878,141 Net cash and cash equivalent at the beginning of the period 4,237,540 5,477,790 5,477,790 NET CASH FLOW FOR THE PERIOD (337,530) (1,240,249) 5,915,540 NET CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 3,900,009 4,237,540 11,393,330

