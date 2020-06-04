Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Electro Rent Invests in Automotive Ethernet Testing Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 12:04pm EDT

WEST HILLS, Calif., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electro Rent, a global leader in test and technology, announces its investment in Automotive Ethernet test equipment from Keysight Technologies and Tektronix.

The increased investment in Automotive Ethernet products has enabled Electro Rent to provide customers with some of the most advanced test equipment provided today. From Mixed-Signal Oscilloscopes used for Compliance Testing and PAM3 analysis to Waveform Generators used for Transmitter Distortion Tests and equipment for Automotive Serial Bus Monitoring and Triggering, Electro Rent provides the instruments customers need to test advanced technologies. 

As car buyers continue to expect fast and reliable connectivity between their vehicle’s infotainment system and wireless devices, as well as advanced safety systems like blind-spot monitoring, emergency braking, lane change assist and adaptive cruise control, the need for automotive system development and testing must be met with the latest test equipment technology.

“The challenge for today’s designers and engineers is integrating different systems, so they work well together. With this new investment, we’re pleased to be able to offer our customers a greater range of solutions for testing the latest automotive technology, enabling them to get to market faster,” said Mike Clark, Chief Executive Officer for Electro Rent Americas.

About Electro Rent

Electro Rent is a leading global provider of test and technology solutions that enable its customers to accelerate innovation and optimize investments. Electro Rent’s rental, lease, sales and asset management solutions serve industry-leading innovators in communications, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, education and general electronics and have done so since 1965. More information is available at www.electrorent.com


Electro Rent is a registered trademark of Electro Rent. All other trade names referenced are the service marks, trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Attachment 

Brian Stowell
Electro Rent
8183746297
brian.stowell@electrorent.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:22pOil Prices Slip After OPEC Disagreement
DJ
12:21pVálogatás a nemzetközi szervezetek újdonságaiból (2020.05.28-06.03.)
PU
12:21pAEGION CORP : oration to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference
AQ
12:21pCAPITAL GEARING TRUST P L C : Plc - Issue of Equity
PR
12:20pMESA LABORATORIES INC /CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12:20pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Vegetable Protein Procurement Intelligence Report Forecasts Spend Growth of over USD 4 Billion | SpendEdge
BU
12:18pSUPERPEDESTRIAN : Launches LINK, Expanding Into Shared E-Scooter Operations
BU
12:18pAward–Winning Lodge & Spa at Brush Creek Ranch Opens for 2020 Season on June 7
BU
12:16pASOS : and its third-party brand suppliers – Covid-19 update
PU
12:16pASRT Survey Assesses Radiation Therapy Staffing Rates
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Facebook, PayPal invest in Indonesian super app Gojek
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : German auto stimulus to boost VW's electric push
3XXL ASA : XXL ASA : - Minutes from Annual General Meeting
4U.S. court blocks sales of Bayer's weed killer
5EBay raises forecasts on online boom, shares hit record high

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group