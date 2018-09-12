Log in
Electro Rent Sets the Stage for 5G

09/12/2018

West Hills, Sept. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electro Rent, a global leader in test and technology solutions and services, announced its plan to work closely with one of its preferred rental and distribution partners, Rohde & Schwarz USA, to better meet the needs of the fast-growing 5G market.

This joint effort between Electro Rent and Rohde & Schwarz USA, Inc. enables their customers to accelerate their time-to-market for new 5G device and product development by providing them with more flexible options to obtain industry leading 5G test equipment and technology exactly when they need it. 

"Unlike previous technology turns, 5G will push the boundaries of design and test to new limits. Design engineers now have buying, renting and leasing options that provide flexibility and access to the most sophisticated test and measurement equipment and features available in the market today. Rohde & Schwarz is pleased to partner with Electro Rent to provide our customers with this capability,” says Scott Bausback, President and CEO, Rohde & Schwarz USA, Inc. 

Mike Clark, Chief Executive Officer for Electro Rent Americas, commented “We’re passionate about helping users reduce time-to-market and development by deploying the latest equipment for 5G testing in the most cost-effective and flexible way. We are delighted to be collaborating with Rohde & Schwarz USA and other leading 5G Manufacturers for this. It means that together, we are providing industry-leading 5G design and test capabilities through these key partnerships.”

Find Additional information about Electro Rent’s 5G test and measurement solutions.

Join Electro Rent and Rohde & Schwarz USA for a 5G Radio Technologies and Deployments Seminar.  

About Electro Rent

Electro Rent is a leading global provider of test and technology solutions that enable its customers to accelerate innovation and optimize investments. Electro Rent’s rental, lease, sales and asset management solutions serve industry-leading innovators in communications, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, education and general electronics, and have done so since 1965. More information is available at www.electrorent.com.

Electro Rent is a registered trademark of Electro Rent. All other trade names referenced are the service marks, trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. 

George Acris
Electro Rent
8183746297
george.acris@electrorent.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
