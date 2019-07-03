Electro-Sensors, Inc. : Promotes Jim Satterstrom to Strategic Account Manager, North America

MINNETONKA, Minn., July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems for over 50 years, is proud to announce the promotion of Jim Satterstrom to Strategic Account Manager, North America. In this new role, Satterstrom will oversee new strategic partnerships for Electro-Sensors, including the company's traditional machine monitoring sensors as well as the company's revolutionary HazardPRO™ wireless hazard monitoring system.

"Jim joined the company in 2011 as a Regional Sales Manager and very quickly created long lasting customer partnerships while working through the industry dynamics," says Dan Saniti, Electro-Sensors Vice President of Sales. "Jim has proven himself as a true leader, especially on complicated customer projects where he clearly demonstrates his skills and capabilities in the industrial components and control industries. I'm proud to have Jim focused on new key and strategic customer engagements, enabling the continued growth and expansion of our business," stated Saniti.

This move has come naturally to Satterstrom given his thirty plus years as a Sales Manager within the industrial sensor industry. His experience can be traced back to his beginnings as a Sales Manager for both Omron and Eaton Cutler-Hammer. For the next seven years he expanded his sensor experience while serving as General Sales Manager for SICK, Inc. His next venture was the ten years he held the role as President at Industrial Sensors and Controls. Finally and most recently, Satterstrom has worked as a Regional Sales Manager for Electro-Sensors.

"I'm excited that my years of experience at Electro-Sensors has led me to this new role. My time as a Regional Sales Manager gave me the opportunity to form deep and valuable customer relationships. With this Strategic Account Manager position I will use this base of knowledge and experience to discover new business opportunities while expanding upon the number of industries that Electro-Sensors serves," concluded Satterstrom.

This position is effective immediately and Satterstrom will work both remotely and at the headquarters in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Most standard products ship within one to two days and have an industry-leading 5-year warranty. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

