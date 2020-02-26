Log in
Electronic Cash Register Market 2019-2023 | Adoption of Electronic Cash Registers (ECRS) by SMES to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/26/2020 | 11:01pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the electronic cash register market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.9 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200226005756/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Electronic Cash Register Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Adoption of electronic cash registers (ECRS) by SMES has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Request a free sample report

Electronic Cash Register Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Electronic Cash Register Market is segmented as below:

Type

  • Standard ECRS
  • Checkout/POS System
  • Self-service POS

End-User

  • Retail
  • Hospitality

Geographic segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30965

Electronic Cash Register Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our electronic cash register market report covers the following areas:

  • Electronic Cash Register Market Size
  • Electronic Cash Register Market Trends
  • Electronic Cash Register Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies shift toward cloud-based solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the electronic cash register market growth during the next few years.

Electronic Cash Register Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the electronic cash register market, including some of the vendors such as CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Olivetti SpA, SHARP CORPORATION and Toshiba Tec Corporation. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the electronic cash register market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Electronic Cash Register Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist electronic cash register market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the electronic cash register market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the electronic cash register market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electronic cash register market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


