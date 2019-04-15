Electronic Manufacturing Services: Market Intelligence, Procurement Research, Supply Market Forecasts, Cost Drivers, Trends, Category Management Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced
the release of its Global
Electronic Manufacturing Services Category - Procurement Market
Intelligence Report.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005354/en/
Global Electronic Manufacturing Services Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The electronic manufacturing services category accredits its
accelerating spend momentum to the widespread category outsourcing done
by OEMs to obtain a better-quality product as well as achieve almost 15%
of cost savings. Despite this growth, the concern over the increasing
accumulation of electronic waste and unethical business practices in the
manufacturing value chain are anticipated to hinder the growth of
electronic manufacturing services during the forecast period.


The emergence of advanced electronic equipment in the US is compelling
OEMs to outsource activities such as testing to ensure optimized
performance of the product. This will drive the category growth. APAC is
witnessing a surge of activities pertaining to the electronic
manufacturing services that were mostly outsourced by the US- and
Canada-based electronics manufacturers and OEMs. This has resulted in
APAC emerging as one of the fastest growing markets in this category. In
Europe, countries such as Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Poland have
the highest demand for electronic manufacturing services mainly due to
the increase in government support to develop local electronics
manufacturing supply chain.
This electronic manufacturing services procurement research report
answers some of the critical questions related to procurement challenges
and the best category pricing strategies befitting the specifics of this
market. Predictive analysis of the key cost drivers, supply market
forecasts, and critical category management insights will help buyers
reduce spend.


“Buyers must partner with suppliers that have manufacturing sites and
supply chain capabilities to ship to local regions, thereby aiding
buyers in reducing their logistics-related costs,” says SpendEdge
procurement expert Tridib Bora.
This electronic manufacturing services procurement research report has
identified the following factors to influence the category growth:
SpendEdge’s procurement
market intelligence reports for the manufacturing
category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing
strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The
supply market forecasts offer information on supplier performance
benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better
SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports offer category management
insights and procurement best practices for the category.
Report scope snapshot: Electronic manufacturing services
Category ecosystem
-
Market favorability index for suppliers
-
Competitiveness index for suppliers
-
Threat of new entrants
-
Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports?


Category management enablers
-
Procurement organization
-
Category enablers
-
Want customized information from our electronic manufacturing


Category definition
-
Category hierarchy
-
Category scope
-
Category map
-
To view this the complete table of contents for the market intelligence report,


Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription
platform, SpendEdge
Insights, provides ready-to-use
procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access latest
supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier
tracking, and much more at the click of a button.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005354/en/