Electronic Shelf Label Market 2020-2024 | Implementation of In-store Technologies to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the electronic shelf label market and it is poised to grow by USD 337.95 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 15% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005562/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global electronic shelf label market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Implementation of in-store technologies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, growth in the e-commerce industry might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Electronic Shelf Label Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Electronic Shelf Label Market is segmented as below:

Product

LCD ESL

Full Graphic E-paper ESL

Segmented E-paper ESL

End-user

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores, Department Stores, and Mass Merchants

Drug Stores, Pharmacies, and Others

Technology

Radio Frequency

Infrared

Others

Geographic segmentation

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40022

Electronic Shelf Label Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our electronic shelf label market report covers the following areas:

Electronic Shelf Label Market Size

Electronic Shelf Label Market Trends

Electronic Shelf Label Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing adoption of smart shelves as one of the prime reasons driving the electronic shelf label market growth during the next few years.

Electronic Shelf Label Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the electronic shelf label market, including some of the vendors such as Altierre Corp., Diebold Nixdorf, Inc., Displaydata Ltd., E Ink Holdings Inc., LG Innotek, Opticon Sensors Europe BV, Pricer AB, Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co. Ltd., SES-imagotag and Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the electronic shelf label market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Electronic Shelf Label Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist electronic shelf label market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the electronic shelf label market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the electronic shelf label market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of electronic shelf label market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005562/en/