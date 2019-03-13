Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) Mobile Application Now Available for Home Care Industry from American Time and Labor Company

American Time and Labor Company, provider of integrated human capital
management (HCM) solutions for small to enterprise-sized businesses,
today announced that relief is here for the home care Industry by
utilizing American Time and Labor Company’s caregiver mobile application
called Pacific Timecard to document Electronic Visit Verification (EVV)
required by federal law for home care providers. “Our mobile workforce
management app, Pacific Timecard, is a robust mobile time and attendance
application with GPS tracking for managing Medicaid-Funded Personal Care
Services (PCS) staff members. In leveraging our technology and platform,
our Pacific Timecard application allows staff members and caregivers to
document in real-time such things as: time worked, activities performed,
mobile forms, expenses, meal periods, rest breaks, mileage, and GPS
location verification; all from a mobile Android and/or Apple iOS
device. Pacific Timecard meets the requirements of EVV and offers photo
capture, digital signature and clock in and out GPS locks, to provide
verification of visits as well. All this functionality gives managers
and employers a real birds-eye view on their caregivers and staff
members with real time information needed to run any business more
efficiently. We also recently added some great functionality around meal
period and rest breaks, which helps employers manage and document
mandatory meal periods to help stay complaint with Department of Labor.”
stated Jim Thompson, Co-Founder of American Time and Labor Company. “At
American Time and Labor Company, our goal is to help Employers off-load
the weight and cost of backend administration, while also helping
companies manage employees more effectively and in compliance with
Federal and State wage-hour laws.”
Pacific Timecard App video Click
Here To See Video (1 minute)
LABORsuite offers a One Stop Shop for Employers Administrative
needs:
-
Payroll Processing
-
Workers Compensation Insurance (some of lowest rates in industry
including high risk)
-
Human Resources
-
Benefits
-
Tax Management
-
Time & Attendance
-
Mobile Time & Attendance
-
Workforce App w GPS Tracking (Electronic Visit Verification (EVV),
Meal Period Enforcement, Digital Signature Signoff, over 30 Reports,
Seamless integration from Punch to Payroll)
LABORsuite video Click
Here To See Video (3 minutes)
About
American
Time and Labor Company is a provider of integrated human capital
management (HCM) solutions for payroll and human resources (HR), for
small to enterprise-sized businesses in America. The Company offers
services, including payroll processing, workers’ compensation insurance,
human resource services, benefits, tax management, time and attendance
and GPS time tracking solutions. The Company, through its HCM
software-as-a-service platform, provides an integrated product suite to
manage employees and processes, while efficiently enabling employers to
run companies more productively and in line with Federal and State
wage-hour laws.
