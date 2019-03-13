Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) Mobile Application Now Available for Home Care Industry from American Time and Labor Company

American Time and Labor Company, provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for small to enterprise-sized businesses, today announced that relief is here for the home care Industry by utilizing American Time and Labor Company’s caregiver mobile application called Pacific Timecard to document Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) required by federal law for home care providers. “Our mobile workforce management app, Pacific Timecard, is a robust mobile time and attendance application with GPS tracking for managing Medicaid-Funded Personal Care Services (PCS) staff members. In leveraging our technology and platform, our Pacific Timecard application allows staff members and caregivers to document in real-time such things as: time worked, activities performed, mobile forms, expenses, meal periods, rest breaks, mileage, and GPS location verification; all from a mobile Android and/or Apple iOS device. Pacific Timecard meets the requirements of EVV and offers photo capture, digital signature and clock in and out GPS locks, to provide verification of visits as well. All this functionality gives managers and employers a real birds-eye view on their caregivers and staff members with real time information needed to run any business more efficiently. We also recently added some great functionality around meal period and rest breaks, which helps employers manage and document mandatory meal periods to help stay complaint with Department of Labor.” stated Jim Thompson, Co-Founder of American Time and Labor Company. “At American Time and Labor Company, our goal is to help Employers off-load the weight and cost of backend administration, while also helping companies manage employees more effectively and in compliance with Federal and State wage-hour laws.”

Pacific Timecard App video Click Here To See Video (1 minute)

LABORsuite offers a One Stop Shop for Employers Administrative needs:

Payroll Processing

Workers Compensation Insurance (some of lowest rates in industry including high risk)

Human Resources

Benefits

Tax Management

Time & Attendance

Mobile Time & Attendance

Workforce App w GPS Tracking (Electronic Visit Verification (EVV), Meal Period Enforcement, Digital Signature Signoff, over 30 Reports, Seamless integration from Punch to Payroll)

LABORsuite video Click Here To See Video (3 minutes)

About

American Time and Labor Company is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll and human resources (HR), for small to enterprise-sized businesses in America. The Company offers services, including payroll processing, workers’ compensation insurance, human resource services, benefits, tax management, time and attendance and GPS time tracking solutions. The Company, through its HCM software-as-a-service platform, provides an integrated product suite to manage employees and processes, while efficiently enabling employers to run companies more productively and in line with Federal and State wage-hour laws.

