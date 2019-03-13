Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) Mobile Application Now Available for Home Care Industry from American Time and Labor Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2019 | 12:13pm EDT

American Time and Labor Company, provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for small to enterprise-sized businesses, today announced that relief is here for the home care Industry by utilizing American Time and Labor Company’s caregiver mobile application called Pacific Timecard to document Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) required by federal law for home care providers. “Our mobile workforce management app, Pacific Timecard, is a robust mobile time and attendance application with GPS tracking for managing Medicaid-Funded Personal Care Services (PCS) staff members. In leveraging our technology and platform, our Pacific Timecard application allows staff members and caregivers to document in real-time such things as: time worked, activities performed, mobile forms, expenses, meal periods, rest breaks, mileage, and GPS location verification; all from a mobile Android and/or Apple iOS device. Pacific Timecard meets the requirements of EVV and offers photo capture, digital signature and clock in and out GPS locks, to provide verification of visits as well. All this functionality gives managers and employers a real birds-eye view on their caregivers and staff members with real time information needed to run any business more efficiently. We also recently added some great functionality around meal period and rest breaks, which helps employers manage and document mandatory meal periods to help stay complaint with Department of Labor.” stated Jim Thompson, Co-Founder of American Time and Labor Company. “At American Time and Labor Company, our goal is to help Employers off-load the weight and cost of backend administration, while also helping companies manage employees more effectively and in compliance with Federal and State wage-hour laws.”

Pacific Timecard App video Click Here To See Video (1 minute)

LABORsuite offers a One Stop Shop for Employers Administrative needs:

  • Payroll Processing
  • Workers Compensation Insurance (some of lowest rates in industry including high risk)
  • Human Resources
  • Benefits
  • Tax Management
  • Time & Attendance
  • Mobile Time & Attendance
  • Workforce App w GPS Tracking (Electronic Visit Verification (EVV), Meal Period Enforcement, Digital Signature Signoff, over 30 Reports, Seamless integration from Punch to Payroll)

LABORsuite video Click Here To See Video (3 minutes)

About

American Time and Labor Company is a provider of integrated human capital management (HCM) solutions for payroll and human resources (HR), for small to enterprise-sized businesses in America. The Company offers services, including payroll processing, workers’ compensation insurance, human resource services, benefits, tax management, time and attendance and GPS time tracking solutions. The Company, through its HCM software-as-a-service platform, provides an integrated product suite to manage employees and processes, while efficiently enabling employers to run companies more productively and in line with Federal and State wage-hour laws.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:46pHEINEKEN : opens first brewery in Mozambique, a US$100 million investment
AQ
12:45pRAYA CONTACT CENTER : (RACC.CA) Reports Year Ended 31/12/2018 Consolidated Results
AQ
12:45pRAYA CONTACT CENTER : (RACC.CA) - Board of Directors' Meeting Minutes
AQ
12:45pARAB PHARMACEUTICALS : ADCI.CA) - Decisions of the Board of Directors' Meeting
AQ
12:45pCI CAPITAL SAE : Release from FRA Concerning C I Capital Holding (CICH.CA)
AQ
12:45pDUBAI INSURANCE PSC : DFM – Resume trading on DIN shares after disclosing the resolutions of its General Assembly
AQ
12:45pASEC FOR MINING ASCOM : Release from Asek Company for Mining - Ascom (ASCM.CA) Concerning Amendment in the Executive Directors
AQ
12:45pMENA REAL ESTATE : unit exits investment in Yemen
AQ
12:45pHELIOPOLIS FOR HOUSING & DEVELOPMENT : Release from Heliopolis Housing (HELI.CA) Concerning Lands Portfolio
AQ
12:45pQATAR GENERAL INSURANCE & REINSURANCE : And reinsurance appoints new group chief executive officer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UK would cut tariffs, have no checks on Irish border in no-deal Brexit
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. will not suspend Boeing 737 MAX planes; discussion on black box analysis
3ADIDAS : Supply chain problems to slow Adidas' sales growth
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : How GE Built Up and Wrote Down $22 Billion in Assets
5INDITEX - INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : INDITEX INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL : net sales rise 3%, 7% in local cur..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.