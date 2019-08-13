Log in
Electronics For Imaging Appoints Jeff Jacobson as Chief Executive Officer

08/13/2019 | 09:08am EDT

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (“EFI” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Jeff Jacobson, a 30-year veteran of the digital imaging and industrial technology sector, as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.  Mr. Jacobson will retain his position as Executive Chairman. Mr. Jacobson succeeds Bill Muir, who is stepping down for personal reasons.

Prior to joining EFI, Mr. Jacobson served as Chief Executive Officer of Xerox.  Mr. Jacobson also served as both President of Xerox's Technology Business and President of Xerox's Global Graphic Communications Operations. Prior to joining Xerox in 2012, Mr. Jacobson was the Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Presstek, a leading manufacturer of digital offset printing solutions.

Jeff Jacobson said, “I am thrilled to be expanding my role on EFI’s leadership team to identify unique opportunities for innovation across the Company. EFI’s portfolio of best-in-class solutions presents an exciting opportunity to drive further growth in high-quality inkjet and integrated, digital workflows. Together with my experienced and talented colleagues on the EFI team, we will provide the leadership needed to help EFI accelerate the transformation of industries where colorful images matter. I also want to join the EFI team in thanking Bill for his contributions to the Company’s success and wishing him the best in his future endeavors. Bill played a pivotal role in successfully positioning EFI for the next chapter of our evolution, always doing so with integrity and the best interests of customers and employees.”

Throughout his career, Mr. Jacobson has displayed an on-going commitment to helping customers improve their productivity and enhance their operations. As CEO of Xerox, he oversaw Xerox’s largest product launch in its more than 100-year-history and led the company through a strategic transformation, delivering best-in-class customer service, and driving innovation, while improving Xerox’s operating margins and cash flow.

Before his time at Xerox and Presstek, Mr. Jacobson served as Chief Operating Officer of Eastman Kodak's Graphic Communications Group, where he was responsible for managing operations in Eastman Kodak's Global Graphics operations, which included manufacturing locations throughout North America, Europe, Japan, China, Israel and South Africa.  Mr. Jacobson also served for five years as Chief Executive Officer of Kodak Polychrome Graphics, a highly successful joint venture between Sun Chemical and Eastman Kodak.

“It has been a privilege to lead EFI through an important chapter in the Company’s history, and I look forward to seeing EFI thrive as it continues to collaborate with customers and partners worldwide,” said Bill Muir. “I have admired Jeff as an expert in the digital imaging space, and I am confident that with his vision and under his leadership, EFI will be able to successfully write the next chapter of innovation and market leadership across the Company’s portfolio of solutions.”

About EFI

EFI™ is a global technology company, based in Silicon Valley, and is leading the worldwide transformation from analog to digital imaging.  We are passionate about fueling customer success with products that increase competitiveness and boost productivity.  To do that, we develop breakthrough technologies for the manufacturing of signage, packaging, textiles, ceramic tiles, and personalized documents, with a wide range of printers, inks, digital front ends, and a comprehensive business and production workflow suite that transforms and streamlines the entire production process.  www.efi.com

EFI Contact
Vicki Sam
Chief of Staff
6750 Dumbarton Circle
Fremont, Ca 94555
1-650-357-3985
vicki.sam@efi.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
