Electronics Maker Presents Heilind Asia with the "'Best Connectors and Electromechanical Products Distributor Award"

10/16/2019

Heilind Asia Pacific, part of Heilind Electronics Inc., has been awarded the “'Best Connectors and Electromechanical Products Distributor Award” from Electronics Maker, an India’s leading electronics magazine. Electronics Maker is well known in the industry for the last 20 years.

As a professional global distributor, Heilind Asia received the award in recognition of the leading performance in the industry Best Individual Contributors, Organizations that drive the industry forward. This award ceremony also provides Heilind Asia with a platform to showcase the achievements & product successes, meet and network with top-shots of the electronics Industry.

“It is our pleasure to be recognized as the Best Connectors and Electromechanical Products Distributor Award 2019. As we emphasize deep inventory, flexible policies, responsive systems, knowledgeable technical support and unsurpassed customer service. These are our keys to success. We will continuingly provide efficient products and solutions to our customers,” said Mr. Krishankant Soni, Account Manager (North India) of Heilind Asia Pacific.

Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore and China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 23 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About Electronics Maker:

Electronics Maker (EM) is a monthly magazine in the field of electronics published by EM Media LLP (previously it was EM Media Pvt. Ltd.) since 1996 under the license of RNI, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting. It is one of the most dynamic and vibrant monthly electronics magazine of post liberalization era. At present it has readership in the range of over half million per month, which is growing at a very rapid rate of 10%- 20% per annum. Nearly 50% of the readers are at decision-making levels more than 80% of the readers are qualified Electronics professionals. EM features articles/reviews by the eminent experts/professionals on the modern and core issues related to electronics circuits/design engineering, innovation-centric novel electronics projects for youths and R&D professionals, information systems development and management issues, policy issues of government pertaining to electronics industry, environmentally appropriate technologies in the frontier areas of electronics & IT.


© Business Wire 2019
