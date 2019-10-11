Elegance Optical International : INSIDE INFORMATION - WINDING-UP PETITION AND CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

INSIDE INFORMATION

WINDING-UP PETITION AND

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is issued by Elegance Optical International Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 5 September 2019 in relation to, among the others, the Statutory Demand served on the Company for the payment of the Debt (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined herein shall have the same meanings as that ascribed to them in the Announcement.

On 11 October 2019, the Board received a winding up petition (the "Winding Up Petition") filed by the Bapton Company Limited (the "Petitioner") against the Company under the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Cap. 32) in the High Court of The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (the "High Court"). The Winding Up Petition was filed against the Company for failure to settle a judgement debt in the sum of HK$4,083,202.75, being the outstanding rent, with interest accrued owed by the Company to the Petitioner as at 30 August 2019, with further interest up to date of full payment.

The hearing of the Winding Up Petition is scheduled to be heard on 4 December 2019.

The Company has engaged a legal adviser to act for the Company in negotiating with the Petitioner to resolve the Debt since 13 September 2019. The Company will keep the market informed of any further material developments in connection with the Winding Up Petition by way of further announcement(s) as and when appropriate.

- 1 -