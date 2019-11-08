Log in
Elegance Optical International : INSIDE INFORMATION - WITHDRAWAL OF WINDING-UP PETITION AND CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

11/08/2019 | 09:45am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

INSIDE INFORMATION

WITHDRAWAL OF WINDING-UP PETITION AND

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is issued by Elegance Optical International Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 5 September 2019, 11 October 2019 and 16 October 2019 in relation to, among other things, the Statutory Demand and the Winding Up Petition (collectively the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined herein shall have the same meanings as that ascribed to them in the Announcements.

As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 11 October 2019, the hearing in relation to the Winding Up Petition was scheduled to be held on 4 December 2019 (the "Hearing"). After an amicable negotiation with the Petitioner, on 8 November 2019, the Company had paid an agreed amount to the Petitioner for full and final settlement of all matters of the Winding Up Petition and the related High Court proceedings. The Company and the Petitioner have signed a Consent Summons, pursuant to which the Petitioner agreed to withdraw the Winding Up Petition and that the Hearing shall be vacated. The Consent Summons will be filed to the High Court in due course.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended since 9:00 a.m. on 2 July 2019 owing to the delay in publication of the 2019 Annual Results and despatch of the 2019 Annual Report. The Company will continue to suspend its trading in shares until further notice.

By order of the board

Elegance Optical International Holdings Limited

Chung Yuk Lun

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 8 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chung Yuk Lun and Mr. Chan Chung Yin Victor; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Man Wai Lun, Mr. Cheng Chun Man and Mr. Tang Warren Louis.

Disclaimer

Elegance Optical International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 08 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2019 14:44:05 UTC
