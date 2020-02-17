Elegance Optical International : RESULTS OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE BASIS OF ONE RIGHTS SHARE FOR EVERY TWO EXISTING SHARES HELD ON THE RECORD DATE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RESULTS OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE ON THE BASIS OF

ONE RIGHTS SHARE FOR EVERY TWO EXISTING SHARES

HELD ON THE RECORD DATE

RESULTS OF THE RIGHTS ISSUE

All conditions set out in the Underwriting Agreement have been fulfilled and the Rights Issue became unconditional at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, 13 February 2020. The gross proceeds raised from the Rights Issue are approximately HK$28.3 million before expenses.

As at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, 10 February 2020, being the latest time for acceptance of, and payment for, the Rights Shares and application and payment for excess Rights

Shares, 9 valid acceptances and applications in respect of 230,665,511 Rights Shares have been accepted and applied for, and accordingly the Rights Issue was over-subscribed by 28,480,950 Rights Shares, representing approximately 14.09% of the total number of Rights Shares being offered under the Rights Issue.