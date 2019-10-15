Log in
Elegance Optical International : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT ON QUARTERLY UPDATE ON SUSPENSION OF TRADING

10/15/2019 | 09:22am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

ON QUARTERLY UPDATE ON SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by the board of directors (the "Board" or "Directors") of Elegance Optical International Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) and Rule 13.24A of the Listing Rules and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 2 July 2019, 12 July 2019, 2 August 2019, 9 August 2019 and 30 September 2019 (collectively the "Announcements") in relation to, among other things, (i) the Suspension; and (ii) the Resumption Guidance issued by the Stock Exchange. Unless otherwise stated, capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined herein shall have the same meanings as that ascribed to them in the Announcements.

UPDATE ON THE TIMELINE IN FULFILLING THE RESUMPTION CONDITIONS

The following table sets forth the pending events and the update on the expected timetable for resumption of trading in the shares of the Company:

Key event

Publication of the 2019 Annual Results and despatch of the 2019 Annual Report

Timeframe

As disclosed in the announcement of the Company dated 30 September 2019, in the view that (i) most of the Directors were newly appointed on 15 July 2019; (ii) the new auditor was appointed on 9 August 2019; and (iii) staff personnel have departed, additional time is required to gather and ascertain the relevant information by the Company for the auditor to complete the audit work for the year ended 31 March 2019.

- 1 -

Key event

Timeframe

Resumption of trading in the shares of the Company

Based on the above and especially, CCTH is newly appointed as the Company's auditor which requires more time to carry out the audit work, the Board is of the view that the time spent on the audit work is reasonable under the current situation of the Company. It is expected that the 2019 Annual Results can be published in or around mid-November 2019 and the 2019 Annual Report will be despatched thereafter as soon as possible.

The Company will apply for resumption of trading after it has fulfilled the Resumption Guidance.

The Company will continue to work closely with the auditor to complete its audit work as soon as possible and endeavors to announce the 2019 Annual Results and despatch the 2019 Annual Report as soon as practicable. The Company will keep the Shareholders informed of the audit progress and any other update information as and when appropriate.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange has been suspended since 9:00 a.m. on 2 July 2019 owing to the delay in publication of the 2019 Annual Results and despatch of the 2019 Annual Report. The Company will continue to suspend its trading in shares until further notice.

By order of the board

Elegance Optical International Holdings Limited

Chung Yuk Lun

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 15 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chung Yuk Lun and Mr. Chan Chung Yin Victor; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Man Wai Lun, Mr. Cheng Chun Man and Mr. Tang Warren Louis.

Disclaimer

Elegance Optical International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 15 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2019 13:21:11 UTC
