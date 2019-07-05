Element-Arval Global Alliance: Appointment of Richard Middleton as Vice President, Global Business Development

Bart Beckers, Chief Commercial Officer of Arval said: In his role, Richard's main tasks are to facilitate the coordination of our global, European based clients between the Element and Arval organization, align on the products, services and value proposition we offer, while continuously supporting them to have a better understanding of the North American fleet industry, specificities and best practices. This is a key role to reach the objective we share with our partner Element: always better serve our clients, throughout their geographies.

Jon Parker, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Sales for Element, welcomed Middleton to the team. 'We are very excited at the opportunity to strengthen our well-established Global Business Development team. Richard joins a cohesive team which includes members located in North America and Latin America. This is a wonderful opportunity for us to develop our products and services for the benefit of all of our clients.'

Established in 1996, Element and Arval are the founding members of the Element-Arval Global Alliance, the longest standing strategic alliance in the fleet management industry and the worldwide leader with more than 3 million vehicles in 50 countries.

Founded in 1989 and fully owned by BNP Paribas, Arval specializes in full service vehicle leasing. Arval offers its customers - large international corporates, SMEs and professionals - tailored solutions that optimize their employees' mobility and outsource the risks associated with fleet management. More recently, Arval expanded its customer segments to individuals. Expert advice and service quality, which are the foundations of Arval's customer promise, are delivered in 29 countries by around 7,000 employees. Arval's total leased fleet adds up to 1,193,910 vehicles throughout the world (December 2018).

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is a leading global fleet management company with 2,900 employees covering the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand. Specializing in world-class management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets, Element's suite of fleet management services spans the total fleet lifecycle, from acquisition and financing to program management and remarketing - helping customers optimize performance and improve productivity.

About the Element-Arval Global Alliance:

Managing more than three million vehicles in 50 countries, Element-Arval Global Alliance customers benefit from an extended global scale, expert advice, digital tools, global reporting, harmonized service delivery and an account team with a single point of contact. The Element-Arval Global Alliance is the longest standing strategic alliance in the fleet management industry, and the worldwide leader in fleet management.

For more information, visit http://www.elementarval.com/.

