Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Element-Arval Global Alliance: Appointment of Richard Middleton as Vice President, Global Business Development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/05/2019 | 04:48pm EDT

Bart Beckers, Chief Commercial Officer of Arval said: In his role, Richard's main tasks are to facilitate the coordination of our global, European based clients between the Element and Arval organization, align on the products, services and value proposition we offer, while continuously supporting them to have a better understanding of the North American fleet industry, specificities and best practices. This is a key role to reach the objective we share with our partner Element: always better serve our clients, throughout their geographies.

Jon Parker, Executive Vice President of Enterprise Sales for Element, welcomed Middleton to the team. 'We are very excited at the opportunity to strengthen our well-established Global Business Development team. Richard joins a cohesive team which includes members located in North America and Latin America. This is a wonderful opportunity for us to develop our products and services for the benefit of all of our clients.'

Established in 1996, Element and Arval are the founding members of the Element-Arval Global Alliance, the longest standing strategic alliance in the fleet management industry and the worldwide leader with more than 3 million vehicles in 50 countries.

Founded in 1989 and fully owned by BNP Paribas, Arval specializes in full service vehicle leasing. Arval offers its customers - large international corporates, SMEs and professionals - tailored solutions that optimize their employees' mobility and outsource the risks associated with fleet management. More recently, Arval expanded its customer segments to individuals. Expert advice and service quality, which are the foundations of Arval's customer promise, are delivered in 29 countries by around 7,000 employees. Arval's total leased fleet adds up to 1,193,910 vehicles throughout the world (December 2018).

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is a leading global fleet management company with 2,900 employees covering the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand. Specializing in world-class management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets, Element's suite of fleet management services spans the total fleet lifecycle, from acquisition and financing to program management and remarketing - helping customers optimize performance and improve productivity.

About the Element-Arval Global Alliance:
Managing more than three million vehicles in 50 countries, Element-Arval Global Alliance customers benefit from an extended global scale, expert advice, digital tools, global reporting, harmonized service delivery and an account team with a single point of contact. The Element-Arval Global Alliance is the longest standing strategic alliance in the fleet management industry, and the worldwide leader in fleet management.
For more information, visit http://www.elementarval.com/.

Press contacts:

Element
Darci Bartlett, Director of Communications
dbartlett@elementcorp.com
T. 410-771-3768 C. 410-387-3908

Arval
Mathilde Aureau, International Communications Manager
mathilde.aureau@arval.com
T. (+33) 1 57 69 54 15

Disclaimer

Element Fleet Management Corporation published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 20:47:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:14pASCENT CAPITAL GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:13pNEWMONT GOLDCORP CORP /DE/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:13pHYDRO ONE : and Canadian Niagara Power collaborate to strengthen electricity infrastructure and improve reliability for the Port Colborne area
PU
05:13pACCESS BANK : Can Access Bank Prove Balzac Right Or Wrong?
AQ
05:13pVISTA OUTDOOR : Bushnell Elite Tactical XRS II and Robert Brantley Return to the Podium at King of the 2 Miles Match
PU
05:11pTHE ESSENCE FESTIVAL PRESENTED BY COCA-COLA SET TO ‘LEVEL UP' BRANDED EXPERIENCES FOR 25TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION OFFERING WORLD-CLASS CONSUMER ACTIVATIONS BY FESTIVAL PARTNERS COCA-COLA, AT&T, DISNEY, FORD, MCDONALD'S, STATE FARM, WALMART AND MORE!
BU
05:08pKALYTERA THERAPEUTICS : to Hold Annual and Special Meeting on July 29, 2019
AQ
05:07pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Business Highlights
AQ
05:07pIMAC : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05:05pNervGen Amends Investor Relations Agreement
NE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : Shares in Norwegian Air rise afte..
2COMMERZBANK AG : Exit of Deutsche Bank's investment bank chief marks end of era
3DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Investment Banking Chief to Leave Embattled Lender--Update
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Announces Earnings Guidance for 2Q 2019
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : BMW'S ZIPSE POISED TO SUCCEED KRUEGER AS CEO: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About