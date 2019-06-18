Element Biosciences Secures $15 Million Series A Financing Led by Foresite Capital and Venrock

Element Biosciences, Inc., a company focused on the development of
genetic analysis tools secures $15 million in Series A funding led by
Foresite Capital and Venrock. Proceeds from the financing will support
the development of disruptive technologies designed to significantly
improve quality and reduce the cost of genomic applications.
“The capital raised will fuel the company's R&D to implement innovative
changes across each element, from reagents to instrument to data
analysis. We are on an aggressive path to introduce a high quality,
flexible platform to make genetic analysis more accessible and adaptable
to a broad customer base,” said Molly He, co-founder and CEO of Element.
Element has assembled a preeminent leadership team with proven
experience developing genetic tools. The Board of Directors comprises
executives with broad experiences for each element of genetic analysis.
“During the last decade, we have seen genetic analysis become a mainstay
of basic and clinical research primarily through platforms that resemble
mainframe computers. As genetic analysis applications continue to
explode, we expect the platforms to continue to evolve. We believe the
Element team is well positioned to create new genetic analysis tools to
meet maturing market needs,” says Jim Tananbaum, CEO and managing
director of Foresite Capital.
“Materially improved pricing and performance benchmarks for genetic
analysis, in an easy to use package, would dramatically increase use
cases and thereby propel our understanding of biology to new levels.
This is Element’s mission,” said Bryan Roberts, partner at Venrock.
About Element Biosciences
Element Biosciences is a multi-disciplinary startup focused on
innovating genetic analysis tools for the research and diagnostic
markets. The Company's technology will broaden the end user experience
through improved data quality and simplified workflows to benefit
discoveries and diagnosis in healthcare. For more information, visit www.elementbiosciences.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005614/en/