Element Critical Enters Chicago Market Acquiring Two Data Centers in the Suburbs

CHICAGO, Jan. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Critical, a leading provider of data center and IT infrastructure services driven by customer-centric, solutions engineering expertise, today announced the acquisition of two enterprise data centers encompassing 195,000 square feet of data center space in Wood Dale, Illinois, 17 miles west of downtown Chicago and two miles from O’Hare International airport.



The facilities cumulatively feature 111,000 square feet of raised floor and up to 15 megawatts of available power capacity to serve the needs of large and midsize enterprise customers across a wide range of businesses verticals, providing solutions to support virtually any client requirement.

"Element Critical is building a world-class data center platform and Chicago is the natural next step in our national expansion strategy,” said Ken Parent, Element Critical’s CEO. “We are investing more than $40 million to develop and enhance the Wood Dale facilities to immediately provide customers with strategic, customized, and flexible colocation solutions.”

The facilities are tied directly to existing telecommunications and fiber carriers, including fiber routes to the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and East Cermak. Element Critical’s engineering and operations team has staff at both sites on a 24x7x365 basis, with expertise spanning facilities and IT infrastructure. Element Critical supports its customers diverse compliance requirements by performing self-maintained annual audits such as ISO/IEC 27001, SOC Type 1 and Type 2, and PCI, representing a core value of the company. Element Critical also provides comprehensive support of customer-specific audit processes, affirming its commitment to meet the highest standards for compliance and security.



Element Critical’s data centers are highly secure, compliant operational platforms serving some of the world's largest companies and government agencies, including several Fortune 100 businesses who rely on Element Critical to provide the data center and IT infrastructure solutions underpinning the support of sensitive mission-critical operations.

With this acquisition, Element Critical now operates four data centers in three geographically dispersed markets encompassing nearly 500,000 square feet of data center space.

With additional data centers in Silicon Valley and Northern Virginia, Element Critical intends to continue to acquire properties in key primary and secondary markets in the U.S.

About Element Critical

Element Critical owns and operates data centers in Silicon Valley, Chicago, and Northern Virginia. Our Tier III hybrid IT ready facilities are carrier-neutral, network-rich, concurrently maintainable and available in a variety of deployment sizes and densities. Element Critical cares as much about the people we serve as the servers we house. We offer a data center experience that brings solutions engineering and customer service out of the shadows and into the spotlight. For more information, visit www.elementcritical.com or sales@elementcritical.com .



