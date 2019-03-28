Element Fleet Management : Announces $150 Million Convertible Debenture Bought Deal

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP. ANNOUNCES $150 MILLION CONVERTIBLE

DEBENTURE BOUGHT DEAL

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

TORONTO, March 27, 2019 - Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) ("Element" or the "Company") announced today a public offering, on a "bought deal" basis, of $150 million principal amount of convertible unsecured subordinated debentures, at a price of $1,000 per debenture, with an interest rate of 4.25% per annum, payable semi-annually on the last day of June and December commencing on December 31, 2019 (the "Debentures"). The Debentures will mature on June 30, 2024.

The offering is being made through a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc., RBC Capital Markets, and TD Securities Inc.

The Company has also granted the underwriters the option to purchase up to $22.5 million principal amount of additional Debentures at a price of $1,000 per Debenture to cover over-allotments, exercisable in whole or in part anytime up to 30 days following closing of the offering.

The Debentures will be convertible at the holder's option into common shares of the Company at a conversion price of $12.05 per common share. The debentures will not be redeemable prior to June 30, 2022. On and after June 30, 2022 and prior to June 30, 2023, the Debentures may be redeemed in whole or in part from time to time at the Company's option at a price equal to the principal amount thereof plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon, provided that the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the 20 consecutive trading days ending five trading days prior to the date on which the notice of redemption is given is not less than 125% of the conversion price. On and after June 30, 2023 and prior to the Maturity Date, the Debentures may be redeemed in whole or in part from time to time at the Company's option at a price equal to the principal amount thereof plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering, together with other sources, to repay at maturity the outstanding $345 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.125% extendible convertible unsecured subordinated debentures that mature on June 30, 2019 (the "5.125% Debentures").

"This offering represents another successful step in the advancement of the Company's strategic plan," said Jay Forbes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Element. "Over the past six months, we have demonstrated our ability to transform our business for the benefit of our clients and investors. This offering, and the subsequent repayment of the 5.125% Debentures, is one more example of our commitment to strengthen Element's balance sheet and reduce leverage."

The offering is subject to customary regulatory approvals, including approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange, and is expected to close on or about April 5, 2019. The Debentures will be offered by way of a prospectus supplement in all of the provinces of Canada and may also be offered by way of private placement in the United States.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.