Element Fleet Management : Announces Dividend Rates for Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series E, and for Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series F

Element Announces Dividend Rates for Cumulative 5- Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series E, and for Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series F

Toronto, Ontario, September 3, 2019 - Further to Element Fleet Management Corp.'s ("Element" or the "Corporation") (TSX: EFN, EFN.PR.E) news release dated August 27, 2019, Element announced today the dividend rates applicable to its Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series E (the "Series E shares") and Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series F (the "Series F shares").

With respect to any Series E shares that remain outstanding after September 30, 2019, holders thereof shall be entitled to receive, and the Corporation shall pay thereon, if, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of the Corporation (the "Board"), fixed, cumulative, preferential cash dividends payable quarterly. The dividend rate applicable to the Series E shares for the period from and including September 30, 2019 up to, but excluding, September 30, 2024, will be 5.903% per annum, being equal to the sum of the 5-year Government of Canada bond yield determined as of today plus 4.72%, in accordance with the terms of the Series E shares.

With respect to any Series F shares that may be issued on September 30, 2019, holders thereof shall be entitled to receive, and the Corporation shall pay thereon, if, as and when declared by the Board, floating rate, cumulative, preferential cash dividends payable quarterly. The dividend rate applicable to the Series F shares for the period from and including September 30, 2019 up to, but excluding, December 31, 2019, will be 6.365% per annum, being equal to the sum of the 3-month Government of Canada Treasury Bill yield determined as of today plus 4.72%, calculated on the basis of the actual number of days in such quarterly period divided by 365, in accordance with the terms of the Series F shares.

Beneficial owners of Series E shares who wish to exercise their Conversion Privilege should communicate with their broker or other nominee to ensure their instructions are followed so that the registered holder of the Series E shares can meet the deadline to exercise the Conversion Privilege. Such deadline is 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on September 16, 2019, as further described in the Corporation's news release dated August 27, 2019 and in the rights, privileges, restrictions and conditions attaching to the Series E shares, as provided in Article 8 of the Corporation's restated articles of incorporation dated October 4, 2016.

About Element Fleet Management

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) is a leading global fleet management company, providing world-class services and financing for commercial vehicle fleets. The Corporation enjoys scale and leadership in key markets, a top-tier client base, strong cash flow and ready access to capital, and an investment-grade balance sheet. Element's suite of services spans the total fleet lifecycle - from acquisition and financing to program management and remarketing - helping clients optimize performance and improve productivity. For more information, visit www.elementfleet.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding Element and its business. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of Element's management. In some cases the forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "improve", "believe"

