Element Fleet Management : Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Conference Call

07/03/2019 | 05:38pm EDT

News Release

Element Fleet Management Schedules Second Quarter

2019 Financial Results and Conference Call

Date: August 1, 2019

Time: 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Toronto, Canada - July 3, 2019 - Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) ("Element" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of fleet management services, will hold its second quarter 2019 results conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on August 1, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Element's financial and operating results for the period will be issued after market close on July 31, 2019 and will be available on the Company's website at https://www.elementfleet.com/about- us/investor-relations.

The conference call and webcast can be accessed as follows:

Webcast:http://services.choruscall.ca/links/elementfleet20190801.html

Telephone:North America toll-free:1-855-327-6838

International: +1-604-235-2082

Passcode: 86810#

The webcast will be available on the Company's website for three months. A taped recording of the conference call may be accessed through September 1, 2019 by dialing 1-800-319-6413 or +1-604-638-9010 and entering the access code 3390.

About Element Fleet Management Corp.

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is a leading global fleet management company, providing world-class services and financing for commercial vehicle fleets. The Company enjoys scale and leadership in key markets, a top-tier client base, strong cash flow, ready access to capital, and an investment-grade balance sheet. Element's suite of services spans the total fleet lifecycle - from acquisition and financing to program management and remarketing - helping clients optimize performance and improve productivity. For more information, visit www.elementfleet.com.

Contact:

Michael Barrett

Vice President, Investor Relations

  1. 646-5698mbarrett@elementcorp.com

Disclaimer

Element Fleet Management Corporation published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 21:37:02 UTC
