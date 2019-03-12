Element Solutions Inc : Announces New Chief Financial Officer and Planned 2019 Investor Day

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) ("Element Solutions" or the “Company”)
today announced the promotion of Carey J. Dorman to Chief Financial
Officer of Element Solutions. Additionally, the Company announced it
will hold an investor day on May 20, 2019 in New York City.
Benjamin Gliklich, Element Solutions’ Chief Executive Officer said, “As
we streamline Element Solutions into a more efficient organization, we
are reorganizing to consolidate our global finance functions. In that
context, I am pleased to be welcoming Carey into his new role, while
also thanking his predecessor John Connolly for his significant
contributions. Since 2016, John has worked tirelessly to improve our
Company. He has succeeded at that task. We owe many of our best
practices and successful initiatives to his leadership and the terrific
team he has built. We are very thankful for John’s service to the
Company.”
Gliklich added, “Carey has been a strong contributor in many roles since
joining in 2015. He has helped drive productive change and been a close
partner to me and the rest of the executive leadership team over that
time. Carey brings high-quality experience, institutional knowledge and
an exciting forward vision to the CFO role. With the capable and
experienced team behind him, I am confident that Carey will drive strong
execution. We are looking forward to introducing you to Carey in this
new capacity and our broader leadership team at our investor day on May
20.”
Mr. Dorman joined Element Solutions in 2015 and has served in a number
of corporate finance and other leadership roles, with responsibility for
capital markets, corporate development, financial planning, investor
relations and merger integration. He has served as Element Solutions’
Corporate Treasurer since February 2018. Prior to joining Element
Solutions, Mr. Dorman held investment and corporate finance positions at
Taconic Capital Advisors and Goldman Sachs.
In addition, the Company has made several other organizational changes
in recent weeks as Element Solutions finalizes its new leadership team.
These changes include the internal promotions of its new head of human
resources and its chief accounting officer, among others.
2019 Investor Day
The Company also announced its plan to host an investor day in New York
City, on May 20, 2019. For additional information or to register for the
event, please contact Emilee Hanson at Kekst CNC (emilee.hanson@kekstcnc.com).
A live webcast and presentation slides will be accessible on Element
Solutions’ website at www.elementsolutionsinc.com at
9:00am (ET) on the day of the event, and an audio replay will become
available following the event.
About Element Solutions Inc
Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals company whose
businesses formulate a broad range of solutions that enhance the
performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step
technological processes, our businesses’ innovative solutions enable
customers' manufacturing processes in several key industries, including
electronic circuitry, communications infrastructure, automotive systems,
industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy.
More information about the Company is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including,
but not limited to, statements regarding Element Solutions’
organizational changes and future performance. These statements
are based on management's estimates and assumptions with respect to
future events and financial performance, and are believed to be
reasonable, though are inherently difficult to predict. Actual
results could differ materially from those projected as a result of
certain factors including, without limitation, the Company's ability to
realize the anticipated benefits, efficiencies and cost savings expected
from the recent sale of its Agricultural Solutions business; the impact
of this transaction on the Company's share price and market volatility;
the Company’s ability to retain customers and suppliers, retain or hire
key personnel, and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers and
lenders; the success of the Company’s leadership transition and
go-forward structure and strategy; the impact of acquisitions,
divestitures, restructurings, refinancings, and other unusual items,
including the Company's ability to raise and/or retire new debt and/or
equity and to integrate and obtain the anticipated benefits, results and
synergies from these items or other related strategic initiatives. Additional
information concerning these and other factors that could cause results
to vary is, or will be, included in the Company’s periodic and other
reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Element
Solutions undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
