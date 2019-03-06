Element3 Health : Announces the Addition of Co-Founder of Vodafone as Advisor

Element3
Health, a network that engages 50-plus adults around their passions
to increase their physical, social and mental activity for healthy
aging, today announced Shelby
Bryan, a senior executive and co-founder of Vodafone (VODPF) will
join as an investor and advisor.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005452/en/
Shelby Bryan (Photo: Business Wire)
“Element3 Health is one of the most exciting and innovative companies in
healthcare,” says Bryan. “They are addressing social isolation and
loneliness in seniors with one of the only scalable business models that
can address this national epidemic that is costing the US over $75
billion.”
“Shelby brings incredible experience to our team, having built companies
like Vodafone,” said David Norris, CEO of Element3 Health. “We are
thrilled to have him on our team and I look forward to working with him
to build another industry icon.”
Shelby is a senior executive with over 30 years of experience in
business. His broad experience has ranged from Morgan Stanley in the
early 70’s, to President of Millicom from 1981-1994 and grew it to a
market value of over $8 billion. He co-founded Vodafone, one of the
largest companies in Europe. In the mid-90’s, he took over as CEO of ICG
Communications and grew it from $78 million to over $800 million in
revenue. He has a Law degree from the University of Texas, an MBA from
Harvard, and is a prolific investor.
About Element3 Health
Element3 Health is a network that engages 50-plus adults around their
passions to increase their physical, social and mental activity for
healthy aging. The company combines the three most powerful elements of
health into one cohesive solution in order to tackle the $75 billion of
unnecessary healthcare spending associated with social, mental and
physical decline among seniors. The company’s GroupWorks engagement
platform is growing quickly, adding millions of members and tens of
thousands of groups across more than 120 passions. Using an activity
scoring engine, Element3 Health can calculate individual ActivityBenefitTM
scores and use their proprietary GroupMatchTM matching engine
to help optimize members’ health across social, mental and physical
metrics. https://element3health.com
