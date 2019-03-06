Element3 Health : Announces the Addition of Co-Founder of Vodafone as Advisor

Co-founder of Vodafone, Shelby Bryan, Joins as an Advisor and Investor

Element3 Health, a network that engages 50-plus adults around their passions to increase their physical, social and mental activity for healthy aging, today announced Shelby Bryan, a senior executive and co-founder of Vodafone (VODPF) will join as an investor and advisor.

“Element3 Health is one of the most exciting and innovative companies in healthcare,” says Bryan. “They are addressing social isolation and loneliness in seniors with one of the only scalable business models that can address this national epidemic that is costing the US over $75 billion.”

“Shelby brings incredible experience to our team, having built companies like Vodafone,” said David Norris, CEO of Element3 Health. “We are thrilled to have him on our team and I look forward to working with him to build another industry icon.”

Shelby is a senior executive with over 30 years of experience in business. His broad experience has ranged from Morgan Stanley in the early 70’s, to President of Millicom from 1981-1994 and grew it to a market value of over $8 billion. He co-founded Vodafone, one of the largest companies in Europe. In the mid-90’s, he took over as CEO of ICG Communications and grew it from $78 million to over $800 million in revenue. He has a Law degree from the University of Texas, an MBA from Harvard, and is a prolific investor.

About Element3 Health

Element3 Health is a network that engages 50-plus adults around their passions to increase their physical, social and mental activity for healthy aging. The company combines the three most powerful elements of health into one cohesive solution in order to tackle the $75 billion of unnecessary healthcare spending associated with social, mental and physical decline among seniors. The company’s GroupWorks engagement platform is growing quickly, adding millions of members and tens of thousands of groups across more than 120 passions. Using an activity scoring engine, Element3 Health can calculate individual ActivityBenefitTM scores and use their proprietary GroupMatchTM matching engine to help optimize members’ health across social, mental and physical metrics. https://element3health.com

