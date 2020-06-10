Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Elemica Announces David Muse as CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

WAYNE, Pa., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica, the leading cloud-based Digital Supply Network for the global process industries, recently announced David Muse as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

In his new role, David will drive Elemica’s long-term vision and strategy as the company continues to offer innovative and world-class software solutions to leading enterprise customers globally. Muse will also oversee daily operations and has been appointed to Elemica’s board of directors.

“Elemica enables clients to achieve the visibility and interoperability needed for world-class supply chain operations. Elemica’s suite of SaaS products is critical to connecting these leading global companies to their suppliers, logistics providers, and customers,” David Muse said. “It’s an honor to become CEO of this amazing, innovative company. I look forward to joining our team of talented and passionate professionals as we reinforce and enhance our customer relationships, building on Elemica’s success, and seizing the opportunities that lay ahead of us. With our transformational technology and immensely talented team, Elemica’s potential is limitless.”  

Muse brings to Elemica extensive global leadership experience in enterprise software and a proven track record of driving transformative growth. He was previously the President and CEO of Enviance, a leading provider of Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) software headquartered in Carlsbad, California. David was also COO of P2 Energy Solutions, the world’s largest independent provider of software and data solutions for the upstream oil & gas industry.

David has served as a senior advisor in the software and technology sector for several of the world’s leading private equity firms. His early career was spent in the industrial automation and software space, holding executive positions with Honeywell and Aspen Technology. In addition to his professional duties, Muse has served as an adjunct faculty member at Texas A&M University. He received his MBA from McCombs School of Business, University of Texas at Austin, and holds a B.S., Industrial Distribution from Texas A&M University. 

The board of directors wants to thank Rich Katz, former CEO at Elemica, Inc. and one of the company’s most influential leaders since 2009. Rich has played a significant role in building Elemica into the global organization it is today and has led the company’s strategy, growth, and relentless pursuit of customer excellence for leading industrial companies across the world. 

About Elemica
Elemica is the leading Digital Supply Network for global manufacturing industries. Elemica accelerates digital transformation by connecting, automating, anticipating, and then transforming inter-business supply chain processes for the products they buy, sell, move, and comply. Launched in 2000, customers process over $600B in commerce annually on the network. For more information, visit www.elemica.com.

For More Information, Contact:
Becky Boyd
MediaFirst
(770) 642-2080 x 214
becky@mediafirst.net

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:21pCOVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis- Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market 2020-2024 | Rise in Dual-Income Households to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
12:20pCOMMUNITY BANCORP OF SANTA MARIA : Announces Dividend
PR
12:20pGRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
EQ
12:20pCoronavirus Vaccine Candidates' Pivotal U.S. Testing to Start This Summer -- Update
DJ
12:19pDIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:19pEdenred successfully issues 600 million in bonds
GL
12:19pISACA : Welcomes 2020-2021 Board of Directors
BU
12:18pDDG WOLFF : “Acceding governments give the system much hope for the future”
PU
12:18pDGA WOLFF : “Les gouvernements accédants donnent au système beaucoup d'espoir pour l'avenir”
PU
12:18pDGA WOLFF : “Los Gobiernos en proceso de adhesión dan al sistema mucha esperanza de cara al futuro”
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2SCATEC SOLAR ASA : SCATEC SOLAR : Ukraine's green energy disaster is sliding towards a power crisis
3NIKOLA : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
4BAYER AG : BAYER AG : UBS remains its Buy rating
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BAT : Buy rating from UBS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group