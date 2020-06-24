Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Elemica Appoints Two Industry Leaders to Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/24/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

WAYNE, Pa., June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica, the leading cloud-based Digital Supply Network for the global manufacturing industries, announces the addition of two prominent industry leaders to its Board of Directors: Juliette Rizkallah, chief marketing officer (CMO) of SailPoint Technologies and Kevin Costello, a technology and services senior executive.

“Elemica is honored that these two proven industry leaders have joined our Board during this unique time of explosive growth of our company to accelerate our growth objectives,” said David Muse, CEO of Elemica. “Their distinguished career backgrounds, leadership acumen, and valued perspectives will be well-received by our customers and the industry. They will be incredible assets to the Board of Elemica as we continue to develop amazing solutions for customers and partners.”

Juliette Rizkallah joins Elemica’s Board of Directors, bringing her CMO leadership skills to help boost Elemica’s go-to-market strategy and a sharp eye to further develop Elemica customer and product excellence. As SailPoint’s CMO, Juliette drives the company vision, product solutions, technology innovations and business purpose to customers, partners, investors and media around the globe. In the two years leading into the company’s IPO in the fall of 2017, Juliette successfully rebranded and repositioned the company within the broader security landscape, catapulting the company beyond its roots in identity governance. Juliette has over twenty years of experience evolving businesses into market leaders and has held executive positions at Oracle, CA, Business Objects-SAP, and Check Point Software. Juliette graduated from ESCP Europe with a BS in Business Administration and Management. She also received an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Kevin Costello sits on the Boards, or acts as the Chairman of the Board, for numerous high growth businesses. He is a highly regarded enterprise technology executive with extensive experience in a variety of industries, including e-commerce, telecom, and IT. Previously, he was President of Ariba, a provider of intelligent spend management. Kevin graduated from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Kevin will bring a unique perspective to the Elemica Board because of his vast experiences, effectively bringing operational and management strategies that will help the company and its clients succeed.

About Elemica
Elemica is the leading Digital Supply Network for global manufacturing industries. Elemica accelerates digital transformation by connecting, automating, anticipating, and then transforming inter-business supply chain processes for the products they buy, sell, move, and comply. Launched in 2000, customers process over $600B in commerce annually on the network. For more information, visit www.elemica.com.

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd
MediaFirst
(770) 642-2080 x 214
becky@mediafirst.net

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:28pNEW GOLD : Announces Closing of $400 million Senior Notes Offering to Fund Redemption of Outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes
BU
12:26pHERE Technologies promotes Stephen Patak to Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Americas region
GL
12:22pGO AHEAD : CitySwift raises additional funding, as its industry-leading data engine is rolled out by two of the UK's largest listed passenger transport providers to support social distancing and aid network recovery
AQ
12:22pMANCHESTER & LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
12:21pMouser Electronics Named Global Distributor of the Year by Bel Fuse, Inc.
BU
12:20pGENERAL MOTORS : GM's New OnStar Guardian App Offers Peace of Mind as People Get Back on the Road; Mobile app lets OnStar members and the people they care about take select OnStar safety services with them
AQ
12:17pAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of The Empire Life Insurance Company
BU
12:16pEASYJET : Airline easyJet's first-half loss widens as COVID-19 hurts travel, seeks cash
RE
12:16pInsights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 - Acai Berry Products Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Popularity of Acai Berry as a Superfood to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
12:16pTesla Quality Falls Short in J.D. Power Car Survey
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : Lenders Magnify Wirecard Shock -- WSJ
2DAX : Philippines to investigate Wirecard's phantom billions
3GOLD : Equities sink, gold rises on fears of pandemic wave
4NETENT AB (PUBL) : NETENT PUBL : Statement by the board of directors of NetEnt in relation to the public offer..
5AMS AG : AMS : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group