Elemica Closes on Eurazeo Partnership

WAYNE, Pa. and PARIS, Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica, the leading cloud-based Digital Supply Network for the global process Industries, today announced that it has successfully concluded its acquisition by Eurazeo, the global investment company headquartered in France, with offices in New York, Paris, Sao Paulo, Seoul, Shanghai, London, Luxembourg, Frankfurt and Madrid.



“This new partnership with Eurazeo will help accelerate our move into new adjacent market segments and support our continued development of innovative digital transformation solutions such as Blockchain, AI, and the Industrial Internet of Things,” said Rich Katz, President of Elemica. “The commitment to our solutions enables our clients to achieve the interoperability and the visibility they need inside and outside of the four walls of their enterprise, helping them automate and integrate business processes, reduce risk, and thereby improve their profitability.”

Elemica’s mission of connecting our clients to their material suppliers, logistics service providers, and customers, enhances and improves their supply chain processes. The global operations and industry ambitions of Elemica together with the new Eurazeo partnership will continue to generate value for our clients, some of the world’s leading companies.

“We are delighted to announce the partnership with Elemica,” said Eric Schaefer, Managing Director of Eurazeo Capital. “Elemica is a key supply chain technology provider with substantial growth potential. With our support, expertise and international network, Elemica will accelerate its development in new industries, geographies and product offerings.”

About Elemica

Elemica is the leading Digital Supply Network for the process manufacturing industries. Elemica accelerates digital transformation by connecting, automating, anticipating, and then transforming inter-business supply chain processes for the products they buy, sell, move, and comply. Launched in 2000, customers process over $500B in commerce annually on the network. For more information, visit www.elemica.com .

About Eurazeo

Eurazeo is a leading global investment company, with a diversified portfolio of €17.7 billion in assets under management, including nearly €11.6 billion from third parties, invested in nearly 400 companies. With its considerable Private Equity, real estate, private debt and fund of funds expertise, Eurazeo accompanies companies of all sizes, supporting their development through the commitment of its 235 professionals and by offering deep sector expertise, a gateway to global markets, and a responsible and stable foothold for transformational growth. Its solid institutional and family shareholder base, robust financial structure free of structural debt, and flexible investment horizon enable Eurazeo to support its companies over the long term.

