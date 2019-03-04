Log in
Elenion Technologies : Announces Silicon Photonic BGA Packaged Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly Platform

03/04/2019 | 02:17pm EST

Innovative 600G CSTAR™ Platform Powers New Applications for Data Center and Telecom Markets

Elenion Technologies (“Elenion”), a leading designer and provider of silicon photonics-based System-on-Chip solutions, today announced its next- generation Coherent Silicon Transmitter and Receiver CSTAR optical BGA platform. With the CSTAR platform, Elenion enables multiple solutions for transmission up to 600G on a single wavelength, as well as new small form factors for compact pluggable modules such as OIF 400G ZR QSFP-DD.

Already sampling to customers with the CSTAR™-200, this DSP agnostic, coherent optical engine enables pluggables such as CFP2-DCO and on-board applications, from data center interconnect to long haul in 100/200G coherent optical communication links.

“We are excited to be partnering with Elenion on our award winning CFP2-DCO. Elenion’s CSTAR platform allows us to offer differentiated coherent solutions to our customers,” said Siraj ElAhmadi, President & General Manager, Menara Networks.

The CSTAR platform comprises a multi-chip-module (MCM) and integrates Elenion’s advanced Silicon Photonics and RFICs. Integrated into a non-hermetic BGA package, CSTAR offers the next generation coherent optical engine for todays and future 100 to 600Gb/s Network applications.

“From the beginning at Elenion, we’ve built our silicon photonic chips in a production CMOS fab, which enables us to build complex optical devices. Having leveraged on-chip complexity to eliminate all of the isolators, lenses, and other free space optics from our package, Elenion is taking these chips and having them assembled in a production electronics-attach environment, reusing the infrastructure investment from the ASIC industry. We believe that this is a milestone for the silicon photonics industry, and represents an inflection point with regard to the cost of packaging for silicon photonics and integrated photonic components in general,” said Michael Hochberg, CTO, Elenion.

Meet with Elenion at OFC

In conjunction with OFC 2019 (San Diego, March 5-7), Elenion will be demonstrating its silicon photonics technologies and solutions. To schedule a meeting, please contact David Lam (david.lam@elenion.com).

About Elenion

Elenion Technologies is a vertically integrated semiconductor company driving innovation in silicon photonics-based chip design and development. With its SiPh technology platform and design for services lineage, Elenion’s Systems on Chip solutions are tailored for a broad range of telecom, hyperscale communication and networking applications.

Based on groundbreaking work by Dr. Michael Hochberg, Elenion was founded in 2014 upon world-class experts in silicon photonics, lasers, RFICs and advanced packaging, and is led by a highly experienced team from AT&T, Bell Labs, JDSU, Luxtera, Nokia/Alcatel- Lucent and Siemens.

With ownership of a proprietary CMOS-compatible process and design tools, coupled with partners in a high-volume production semiconductor fab and OSAT manufacturing facility, Elenion is uniquely positioned to develop and commercialize highly integrated interconnect solutions, streamlining the supply chain for rapid innovation, time to market and high-volume manufacturing.

Elenion is headquartered in New York, NY, with offices in San Jose, California and Munich, Germany.


© Business Wire 2019
