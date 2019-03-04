Elenion Technologies : Announces Silicon Photonic BGA Packaged Coherent Optical Sub-Assembly Platform

Elenion Technologies (“Elenion”), a leading designer and provider of
silicon photonics-based System-on-Chip solutions, today announced its
next- generation Coherent Silicon Transmitter and Receiver CSTAR optical
BGA platform. With the CSTAR platform, Elenion enables multiple
solutions for transmission up to 600G on a single wavelength, as well as
new small form factors for compact pluggable modules such as OIF 400G ZR
QSFP-DD.
Already sampling to customers with the CSTAR™-200, this DSP agnostic,
coherent optical engine enables pluggables such as CFP2-DCO and on-board
applications, from data center interconnect to long haul in 100/200G
coherent optical communication links.
“We are excited to be partnering with Elenion on our award winning
CFP2-DCO. Elenion’s CSTAR platform allows us to offer differentiated
coherent solutions to our customers,” said Siraj ElAhmadi, President &
General Manager, Menara Networks.
The CSTAR platform comprises a multi-chip-module (MCM) and integrates
Elenion’s advanced Silicon Photonics and RFICs. Integrated into a
non-hermetic BGA package, CSTAR offers the next generation coherent
optical engine for todays and future 100 to 600Gb/s Network applications.
“From the beginning at Elenion, we’ve built our silicon photonic chips
in a production CMOS fab, which enables us to build complex optical
devices. Having leveraged on-chip complexity to eliminate all of the
isolators, lenses, and other free space optics from our package, Elenion
is taking these chips and having them assembled in a production
electronics-attach environment, reusing the infrastructure investment
from the ASIC industry. We believe that this is a milestone for the
silicon photonics industry, and represents an inflection point with
regard to the cost of packaging for silicon photonics and integrated
photonic components in general,” said Michael Hochberg, CTO, Elenion.
Meet with Elenion at OFC
In conjunction with OFC 2019 (San Diego, March 5-7), Elenion will be
demonstrating its silicon photonics technologies and solutions. To
schedule a meeting, please contact David Lam (david.lam@elenion.com).
About Elenion
Elenion Technologies is a vertically integrated semiconductor company
driving innovation in silicon photonics-based chip design and
development. With its SiPh technology platform and design for services
lineage, Elenion’s Systems on Chip solutions are tailored for a broad
range of telecom, hyperscale communication and networking applications.
Based on groundbreaking work by Dr. Michael Hochberg, Elenion was
founded in 2014 upon world-class experts in silicon photonics, lasers,
RFICs and advanced packaging, and is led by a highly experienced team
from AT&T, Bell Labs, JDSU, Luxtera, Nokia/Alcatel- Lucent and Siemens.
With ownership of a proprietary CMOS-compatible process and design
tools, coupled with partners in a high-volume production semiconductor
fab and OSAT manufacturing facility, Elenion is uniquely positioned to
develop and commercialize highly integrated interconnect solutions,
streamlining the supply chain for rapid innovation, time to market and
high-volume manufacturing.
Elenion is headquartered in New York, NY, with offices in San Jose,
California and Munich, Germany.
