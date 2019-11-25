Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Elev8 MD Wellness Center Hosts Celebrity Reception Raising Awareness about Innovative Treatments for Depression Featuring Oprah Winfrey Network Actors Timon Kyle Durrett of “Queen Sugar” and William Bryant, Jr. of “Greenleaf”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 12:30pm EST

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elev8 MD Wellness Center recently hosted two actors from the Oprah Winfrey Television Network (OWN), Timon Kyle Durrett of “Queen Sugar” and William Bryant, Jr. of “Greenleaf,” to raise awareness about the center’s innovative treatments, such as ketamine in fusions, to combat depression. Members of business community mixed with clients during the evening reception at the Ballantyne Flats in Charlotte on November 14.

“There is one suicide attempt every 1.6 seconds in the U.S.,” said Dr. LaKesha Legree of Elev8MD Wellness Center.  “Raising awareness and eliminating the shame and stigma associated with clinical depression is critical to the overall health of a community. I’m honored to have Timon Durrett and William Bryant, Jr. helping to carry this message.”

Created by critically acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay, Queen Sugar follows the lives of three siblings who move to Louisiana to claim an inheritance from their recently departed father, an 800-acre sugarcane farm. Durrett plays David West, a charismatic star basketball player, ex-husband of Charley, and father of Micah. His involvement in a sex scandal resulted in the end of their marriage.

Durrett’s other movie credits include “Barbershop: The Next Cut” and “72 Hours.” His television credits include “Heroes,” “Samantha Who,” and “Single Ladies.”

Created by Craig Wright and executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and Lionsgate Television, Greenleaf follows the unscrupulous family and their sprawling Memphis megachurch with predominantly African-American members. Bryant plays Aaron Jeffries, a recurring who does zoning law in Nashville, TN. He was caught by his father, Bishop Lionel Jeffries, having an affair while making a surprise visit.

Bryant has also appeared in the television series “The Young and the Restless” and “Wives with Knives.”

Elev8 MD Wellness Center is owned and operated by highly experienced anesthesiologists who use state-of-the-art equipment to maximize the comfort of each client while ensuring safety at every step of the way. Charlotte’s leading ketamine clinic, Elev8 MD is a holistic health and wellness center offering ketamine infusions for the treatment of major depressive disorder, resistant depression, postpartum depression, PTSD, and other mental health illnesses.

Dr. Legree explained, “Ketamine is a ground-breaking approach to treatment resistant depression and works faster than any oral anti-depressant medication currently on the market. In fact, the former director of the National Institute of Mental Health, said, ‘Recent data suggest that ketamine, given intravenously, might be the most important breakthrough in antidepressant treatment in decades.’ ” 

Specialists also address a variety of chronic pain conditions such as cancer related pain, neuropathy and chronic back and joint pain. In addition, Elev8 MD also provides various health and wellness services such as massage therapy, IV hydration, Reiki touch healing therapy, mindfulness training, individual counseling and group therapy.

For more information, please visit: https://www.charlotte-ketamine.com/about-charlotte-ketamine-clinic/ or call 1-855-863-5388.

For More Information Contact:
Taroue Brooks
Taroue.brooks@yahoo.com
202-431-1119

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ccbc5b6-cfe8-47cd-8837-6f9ef08b5abc

Primary Logo

Elev8 MD Wellness Center Hosts Celebrity Reception Raising Awareness about Innovative Treatments for Depression Featuring Oprah Winfrey Network Actors Timon Kyle Durrett of “Queen Sugar” and William Bryant, Jr. of “Greenleaf”

OWN television actors William Bryant, Jr. of “Greenleaf” and Timon Kyle Durrett of “Queen Sugar” raise awareness about the Elev8 MD Wellness Center's innovative treatments, such as ketamine infusions, to combat depression.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:02pInfiniti's Trend Analysis Solution to Enhance Profit Margins by 22% for a Fast Food Company | Read the Complete Success Story for Comprehensive Insights
BU
01:02pCroatian Premium Wine Taking Online Orders for Delivery to 16 States
BU
01:01pBWR EXPLORATION INC : . Congratulates Government of Manitoba and Manto Sipi Cree Nation
AQ
01:01pFIVE9 : Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) One-on-One Interview with Five9 CEO - There is clear ROI to automate a part of the customer service process with artificial intelligence and for Five9 and the potential is huge
AQ
01:01pCIGNA : and the Cigna : Foundation Help Improve Health and Well-being of Unpaid Family Caregivers in Massachusetts
BU
01:01pForeside Announces Agreement to Acquire Fund Distributor Quasar Distributors, LLC
BU
01:01pCLEARLIGHT PARTNERS : Invests in Handel's Ice Cream
BU
01:01pJUST IN TIME FOR BLACK FRIDAY : Stanton Optical, a Leading Eye Care Provider, Debuts Retail Store in Wichita
BU
01:01pEko Makes Stethoscopes Even Smarter with the Redesigned CORE
GL
01:01pHUMANA : Honored for Hispanic Inclusion Efforts
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks - report
2No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
3Novartis takes on Sanofi, Amgen with $9.7 billion takeover of heart drug maker
4China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks
5TIFFANY & CO. : Tiffany Shares Rise in Premarket Trading After LVMH Deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group