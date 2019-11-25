Elev8 MD Wellness Center Hosts Celebrity Reception Raising Awareness about Innovative Treatments for Depression Featuring Oprah Winfrey Network Actors Timon Kyle Durrett of “Queen Sugar” and William Bryant, Jr. of “Greenleaf”

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elev8 MD Wellness Center recently hosted two actors from the Oprah Winfrey Television Network (OWN), Timon Kyle Durrett of “Queen Sugar” and William Bryant, Jr. of “Greenleaf,” to raise awareness about the center’s innovative treatments, such as ketamine in fusions, to combat depression. Members of business community mixed with clients during the evening reception at the Ballantyne Flats in Charlotte on November 14.



“There is one suicide attempt every 1.6 seconds in the U.S.,” said Dr. LaKesha Legree of Elev8MD Wellness Center. “Raising awareness and eliminating the shame and stigma associated with clinical depression is critical to the overall health of a community. I’m honored to have Timon Durrett and William Bryant, Jr. helping to carry this message.”

Created by critically acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay, Queen Sugar follows the lives of three siblings who move to Louisiana to claim an inheritance from their recently departed father, an 800-acre sugarcane farm. Durrett plays David West, a charismatic star basketball player, ex-husband of Charley, and father of Micah. His involvement in a sex scandal resulted in the end of their marriage.

Durrett’s other movie credits include “Barbershop: The Next Cut” and “72 Hours.” His television credits include “Heroes,” “Samantha Who,” and “Single Ladies.”

Created by Craig Wright and executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and Lionsgate Television, Greenleaf follows the unscrupulous family and their sprawling Memphis megachurch with predominantly African-American members. Bryant plays Aaron Jeffries, a recurring who does zoning law in Nashville, TN. He was caught by his father, Bishop Lionel Jeffries, having an affair while making a surprise visit.

Bryant has also appeared in the television series “The Young and the Restless” and “Wives with Knives.”

Elev8 MD Wellness Center is owned and operated by highly experienced anesthesiologists who use state-of-the-art equipment to maximize the comfort of each client while ensuring safety at every step of the way. Charlotte’s leading ketamine clinic, Elev8 MD is a holistic health and wellness center offering ketamine infusions for the treatment of major depressive disorder, resistant depression, postpartum depression, PTSD, and other mental health illnesses.

Dr. Legree explained, “Ketamine is a ground-breaking approach to treatment resistant depression and works faster than any oral anti-depressant medication currently on the market. In fact, the former director of the National Institute of Mental Health, said, ‘Recent data suggest that ketamine, given intravenously, might be the most important breakthrough in antidepressant treatment in decades.’ ”

Specialists also address a variety of chronic pain conditions such as cancer related pain, neuropathy and chronic back and joint pain. In addition, Elev8 MD also provides various health and wellness services such as massage therapy, IV hydration, Reiki touch healing therapy, mindfulness training, individual counseling and group therapy.

