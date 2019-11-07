Elev8 MD Wellness Center to Host Special Reception Featuring Oprah Winfrey Network Actors Timon Kyle Durrett of “Queen Sugar” and William Bryant, Jr. of “Greenleaf”

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elev8 MD Wellness Center is pleased to announce two actors from the Oprah Winfrey Television Network (OWN) will host a special reception at the Ballantyne Flats, 9550 Community Commons Lane, in Charlotte on Thursday, November 14. Timon Kyle Durrett of “Queen Sugar” and William Bryant, Jr. of “Greenleaf” will greet guests from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.



Created by critically acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay, Queen Sugar follows the lives of three siblings who move to Louisiana to claim an inheritance from their recently departed father, an 800-acre sugarcane farm. Durrett plays David West, a charismatic star basketball player, ex-husband of Charley, and father of Micah. His involvement in a sex scandal resulted in the end of their marriage.

Durrett’s other movie credits include “Barbershop: The Next Cut” and “72 Hours.” His television credits include “Heroes,” “Samantha Who,” and “Single Ladies.”

Created by Craig Wright and executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and Lionsgate Television, Greenleaf follows the unscrupulous family and their sprawling Memphis megachurch with predominantly African-American members. Bryant plays Aaron Jeffries, a recurring who does zoning law in Nashville, TN. He was caught by his father, Bishop Lionel Jeffries, having an affair while making a surprise visit.

Bryant has also appeared in the television series “The Young and the Restless” and “Wives with Knives.”

Elev8 MD Wellness Center is owned and operated by highly experienced anesthesiologists who use state-of-the-art equipment to maximize the comfort of each client while ensuring safety at every step of the way. Charlotte’s leading ketamine clinic, Elev8 MD is a holistic health and wellness center offering ketamine infusions for the treatment of major depressive disorder, resistant depression, postpartum depression, PTSD, and other mental health illnesses.

“Depression is devoid of any identifiers,” said Dr. Lakesha Legree. “With the rampant increase in suicide, specifically amongst celebrities, lawyers, and physicians, it has become imperative to create a nurturing and supportive safe space that is free of judgement and career consequences. This atmosphere subsequently invites upper echelon people to get the help they need. Physicians have the highest suicide rate amongst any profession; it is twice that of the general population. Every day in the United States alone, a physician takes their own life. This is in addition to the countless number of celebrities who have done the same: Anthony Bourdain, Kate Spade, Robin William's, Alexander McQueen, Don Cornelius, Kurt Kobain, Lee Thompson Young, and on and on.”

Specialists also address a variety of chronic pain conditions such as cancer related pain, neuropathy and chronic back and joint pain. In addition, Elev8 MD also provides various health and wellness services such as massage therapy, IV hydration, Reiki touch healing therapy, mindfulness training, individual counseling and group therapy.

For more information, please visit: https://www.charlotte-ketamine.com/about-charlotte-ketamine-clinic/ or call 1-855-863-5388.

