Elev8 New Media : Pleased to Sponsor 31st Annual ROTH Conference in Dana Point, CA

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elev8 New Media, a boutique media relations firm that specializes in securing media and press coverage for its client companies in both the traditional and modern media, today announced its participation as a sponsor of the 31st annual ROTH Conference, held at The Ritz Carlton in Dana Point, California on March 17-19th, 2019.

"We are thrilled to participate as a sponsor for ROTH this year. We are dedicated to providing support for all our clients attending the conference. With over 500 attending companies and over 1,000 attendees, ROTH's 31st Annual Growth Stock Conference is poised to be one to remember," commented Ms. Jessica Starman, CEO of Elev8 New Media. "We look forward to witnessing public and private companies continue to innovate within their respected industries."

Elev8 New Media provides media relations to companies across several industries. Elev8 New Media maintains ongoing relationships with journalists, reporters, editors, analysts, and outlets alike to obtain the very best exposure for its clients. The team developments, implements, manages, and constantly monitors our client's media coverage across multiple platforms.

About ROTH Capital Partners, LLC

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately-held and employee owned, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

About Elev8 New Media

Elev8 New Media is a boutique media relations firm that effectively secures media and press coverage for our client companies by fully utilizing both traditional and modern resources. Elev8 New Media engages the media to help showcase how our clients and their management teams are key opinion leaders and subject matter experts. Elev8 New Media's main objective is to increase clients' media exposure in order to better position the client company and brands within the marketplace, the investment community and the world.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elev8-new-media-pleased-to-sponsor-31st-annual-roth-conference-in-dana-point-ca-300813226.html

SOURCE Elev8 New Media